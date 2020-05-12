Beyoncé and Cardi B have recorded a secret collaboration together

Beyonce and Cardi have a song together, but it was leaked in 2017.
Cardi's producer J White has revealed why the song - which could have been a hit - never came to light.

Beyoncé and Cardi B were rumoured to have been working on a collaboration years ago, and it turns out, they did record one - we just never heard the full thing.

After Cardi, 27, rose to worldwide fame following the release of her breakout single 'Bodak Yellow' in 2017, the rapstress performed at JAY-Z's 'Made In America' music festival in August that year, where she met Beyoncé.

A photo of Cardi posing alongside Bey, 38, at the event went viral and fans soon began begging for a collaboration between the pair. And, according to Cardi's producer J White Did It, we almost had one.

"I was just as giddy as everybody else," said White, who also produced Megan Thee Stallion's viral hit 'Savage' and 'Bodak Yellow' by Cardi. "I was sitting there just waiting, looking on the internet then it leaked..." he said.

A snippet of the song, titled 'Wet', was leaked online and consequently never saw the light of day.

"Bro, three years ago I had a Beyoncé play with Cardi and that kinda went sour because it went viral that they was doing a song together and that cut out," J White Did It said.

"This time the song leaked before the song came out... But listen, that song came out when I say I sat like this," he added, before pausing for a moment in silence, "For like, ten minutes."

So, there you have it. Somewhere, someone has the full version of Bey and Cardi's collaboration and fans seriously want to hear it.

Speaking of all-female collaborations, Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion recently hit the number two spot on the Billboard Top 200 with their 'Savage' remix.

Beating them to the top at number one were Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj with their 'Say So' remix, making it the first time in history that four black women have occupied the chart's top two spots.

