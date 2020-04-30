OnlyFans responds to Beyoncé's reference in 'Savage Remix' lyrics

Beyonce references OnlyFans in new Megan Thee Stallion 'Savage' Remix. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé joined Megan Thee Stallion on a remix of her viral hit 'Savage' and name-checked OnlyFans in her verse.

Megan Thee Stallion realised her musical dream after she was joined on a remix of her viral hit 'Savage' by her hero Beyonce and Bey's verse has certainly got people talking.

One of Beyoncé's lyrics which name-checks subscription content service OnlyFans, known for being a hive for adult content, has raised eyebrows and now the brand themselves have responded.

Beyoncé's lyric hears the star rap, “Hips TikTok when I dance /On that Demon Time, she might start an OnlyFans".

Responding to one of the planet's biggest music stars name-dropping their company, OnlyFans took to Twitter and wrote, 'Did @Beyonce just mention #OnlyFans in her latest song #savageremix

We cool!'.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, OnlyFans later said, “Beyonce, and any artist, are welcome to join OnlyFans at any time to foster a deeper connection with their fans.”

OnlyFans is commonly known for being a platform where people can connect with adult stars and subscribe to NSFW content, so Beyoncé's reference has come as a surprise to many fans.

Most though took Bey's statement as an empowering message with some even claiming they're now looking to start their own OnlyFans accounts.

if Beyoncé making an onlyfans, I'm making an onlyfans. pic.twitter.com/mhXYIvoYW2 — 𝕻𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖈𝖊𝖘𝖘 𝕻𝖆𝖕𝖎 (F²) 🥭 (@fonzfranc) April 29, 2020

