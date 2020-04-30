OnlyFans responds to Beyoncé's reference in 'Savage Remix' lyrics

30 April 2020

Beyonce references OnlyFans in new Megan Thee Stallion 'Savage' Remix
Picture: Getty

Beyoncé joined Megan Thee Stallion on a remix of her viral hit 'Savage' and name-checked OnlyFans in her verse.

Megan Thee Stallion realised her musical dream after she was joined on a remix of her viral hit 'Savage' by her hero Beyonce and Bey's verse has certainly got people talking.

One of Beyoncé's lyrics which name-checks subscription content service OnlyFans, known for being a hive for adult content, has raised eyebrows and now the brand themselves have responded.

Beyoncé's lyric hears the star rap, “Hips TikTok when I dance /On that Demon Time, she might start an OnlyFans".

Responding to one of the planet's biggest music stars name-dropping their company, OnlyFans took to Twitter and wrote, 'Did @Beyonce just mention #OnlyFans in her latest song #savageremix
We cool!'.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, OnlyFans later said, “Beyonce, and any artist, are welcome to join OnlyFans at any time to foster a deeper connection with their fans.”

OnlyFans is commonly known for being a platform where people can connect with adult stars and subscribe to NSFW content, so Beyoncé's reference has come as a surprise to many fans.

Most though took Bey's statement as an empowering message with some even claiming they're now looking to start their own OnlyFans accounts.

