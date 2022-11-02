Beyoncé fans spot 'major clue' that Renaissance visuals are coming soon

The Beyhive are in for a treat as it is reported that the Renaissance visuals are coming very soon...

Beyoncé fans are convinced that the long-awaited visuals for 'Renaissance' are on their way very soon after spotting a major clue.

The revelation came after Syd, who produced 'Plastic off the Sofa', posted an Instagram story with a bunch of flowers alongside a handwritten note from Queen Bey herself.

This led fans to speculate that visuals would be coming soon, after Bey dropped the trailer for them way back in August.

Beyoncé released Renaissance back in August. . Picture: Getty Images

The note read: “Thank you for contributing so much to the film. I’m looking at the footage and you’re incredible. I’m forever grateful. B”.

Fans took this to be confirmation that the visuals will be shortly arriving and it's safe to say that they were excited.

"FILM?!?!? IM READY FOR THE VISUALS", one fan responded to the news.

Syd (producer of ‘Plastic Off The Sofa’) shared the flowers that Beyoncé sent her recently with a note reading:



“Thank you for contributing so much to the film. I’m looking at the footage and you’re incredible…



I’m forever grateful - B”



VISUALS COMING pic.twitter.com/rRiTVJdrjU — RENAISSANCE Updates 🪩 (@B7Album) November 1, 2022

Another said: "Dreams do come true", and another said "Let's get it" after the reported announcement that visuals should be coming shortly.

Beyoncé released her first solo album since 2016 in August to critical and fan's acclaim.

However, no music videos or visuals have been released, so this clue is possibly and indicator that they are soon to come.