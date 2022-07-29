Beyoncé 'ENERGY' lyrics meaning explained

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics to Beyoncé's new track 'ENERGY'

The wait is finally over and Beyoncé has dropped her first solo project since 2016 'Renaissance'.

Alongside 'BREAK MY SOUL', Queen Bey has released 25 new tunes, including summer banger 'ENERGY'.

The single is produced by Skrillex, Al Cres, BEAM and Beyoncé herself, and was written by multiple people, including Pharrell Williams.

To celebrate the album release, here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics to the new song 'ENERGY'.

Beyoncé shared a rare picture of her three children in the lead-up to the album release. Picture: Instagram

Votin' out 45, don't get outta line, yeah / Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, pick a side

Beyoncé here is referencing the 45th US president Donald Trump, who was voted out of office in 2020. Queen B's music is known for being politically driven, and here she refers to either side of American political parties - the Republicans or Democrats.

She more Cancún, he more Saint-Tropez / Big wave in the room, the crowd gon' move

In these lyrics, Bey is referring to holiday hotspots to the stars in Mexico and France. By comparing the two, she is suggesting that the pair are not compatible, but when music is played ('wave') the crowd will move.

I just entered the country with derringers / 'cause them karens just turn them to terrorists

A derringer is a small handgun which Beyoncé says that she came into the US with - this is possibly a reference to the gun laws in the USA. Beyoncé is known for publicly speaking up about the need for gun control, and has been in videos pleading for reform, as well as using her live performances as think-pieces for the cause.

In the second part of the lyric, Beyonce refers to the rise of alt-right supremacy groups, and calls them 'Karen', stating that they are now terrorists. This bold lyric references the 2021 Capitol riots, where predominantly white individuals stormed the White House.

What are the full lyrics to 'ENERGY'?

[Intro: Beam]

Arm staged, Rocking out, I'm star, Crazy

Coco flawling, 1980's

Come list 'til i drop lazy

None of that maybe

Energy!

Energy!

Energy!

[Verse 1: Beyoncé]

Just vibe, Double 45

I don't get out of line, Yeah!

Oh! oh! oh! oh!

Pick a side

Only double lines we cross is dollar signs, Yeah!

Oh! oh! oh! oh!

Hold up, Wait

I hear you just got paid, Make it rain, Energy

She more cancún, He more saint tropez

Big wave in the room, The crowd gone move

Look around, Everybody on mute

Look around, It's me and my crew

Big energy

[Chorus: Beam]

You was on stop mode, Got froze

Froze from page vogue, No posе

Chat too much, Bro, Clip on load

That's that kodak energy

Energy!

Enеrgy!

Energy!

Yeah! yeah!

[Verse 2: Beyoncé]

Cold links, Brought dinner

We know that we do it grande

You know that i'm gone be extra

When that camera go "Pop, Pop, Pop, Pop, Pop"

Leave them waiting like "Dot, Dot, Dot, Dot, Dot"

"Oh! la, La, La"

That's the way them boys sound

When i walk through that block, Block, Block

And i uzi that doozie, Shot, Shot, Shot

[Bridge: Beyoncé]

We was just chilling, Minding our business

P0pping our pain and champagne through the ceiling

Sipping it up, Flicking it up

All this good energy got you all in your feelings

Feelings

I'm crazy, I'm swearing

I'm daring, Your man's staring

I just entered the country with derringers

'cause them karens just turn them to terrorists

[Chorus: Beam, Beyoncé & Big Freedia]

You was on stop mode, Got froze

(Aah! aah! aah! la-La-La-La-La)

Froze from page vogue, No pose

(Aah! la-La, aah! aah!)

(Yaka-Yaka, Yaka-Yaka, Yaka-Yaka, Yaka-Yaka)

Chat too much, Bro, Clip on load (La-La-La-La-La)

That's that kodak energy (Aah! la-La, aah! aah!)

(Go, Let's go, Let's go, Let's go)

Energy (La-La-La-La-La, aah! la-La)

(Yaka-Yaka, Yaka-Yaka, Yaka-Yaka, Yaka-Yaka)

Energy (Aah! aah!) (Go, Let's go, Let's go, Let's go)

Energy (La-La-La-La-La)

(Yaka-Yaka, Yaka-Yaka, Yaka-Yaka, Yaka-Yaka)

Yeah! yeah! (Aah!)

