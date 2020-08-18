50 Cent trolls T.I. for claiming he has 'five classic albums'

50 Cent trolls T.I. for claiming he has 'five classic albums'. Picture: Getty

The 'In Da Club' rapper was left in disbelief at Tip's statement.

50 Cent has been going back-and-forth with T.I. ever since the 'Live Your Live' rapper suggested the pair face off in a Verzuz battle.

People on social media have been discussing who would come out victorious between 39-year-old T.I. and the 'Candy Shop' rapper, 45. However, according to Fif, it isn't up for debate.

During a recent appearance on The Fat Joe Show, T.I. discussed the pair's successful discographies and expressed major respect for 50 Cent's 2003 album Get Rich Or Die Tryin'.

"I love 50. That whole album is jammin'. Top to bottom," T.I. said. He then moved onto his own musical work, saying, "Bruh, I got five classics. Three, if you're being conservative. I have five classics."

Soon enough, Fif caught wind of T.I.'s comments and took to Instagram to troll the rapper. "The man said he got 5 classics,😳it’s too early i’m going back to sleep," 50 Cent wrote.

Fans jumped in the comments in response to Fif's comment. One said, "You cannot listen to any TI album front to back." Another wrote, "Did he mean songs? Cause I know he ain’t talking about albums".

Meanwhile, 50 Cent recently slammed the Emmys after his hugely successful STARZ show Power once again failed to receive a nomination at the annual awards.

Taking to Instagram, 50 posted a photograph of a statue's naked butt and wrote, "ok here it is Emmy’s, My Black a** for your consideration to kiss🖕F**k your organization I only care about NAACP awards. 🤨".