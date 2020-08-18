50 Cent trolls T.I. for claiming he has 'five classic albums'

18 August 2020, 12:22

50 Cent trolls T.I. for claiming he has 'five classic albums'
50 Cent trolls T.I. for claiming he has 'five classic albums'. Picture: Getty

The 'In Da Club' rapper was left in disbelief at Tip's statement.

50 Cent has been going back-and-forth with T.I. ever since the 'Live Your Live' rapper suggested the pair face off in a Verzuz battle.

Power Book II: Ghost - trailer, release date, cast, plot and more

People on social media have been discussing who would come out victorious between 39-year-old T.I. and the 'Candy Shop' rapper, 45. However, according to Fif, it isn't up for debate.

50 Cent trolled T.I. for claiming he has "five classic albums". (Pictured here together in 2007.)
50 Cent trolled T.I. for claiming he has "five classic albums". (Pictured here together in 2007.). Picture: Getty

During a recent appearance on The Fat Joe Show, T.I. discussed the pair's successful discographies and expressed major respect for 50 Cent's 2003 album Get Rich Or Die Tryin'.

"I love 50. That whole album is jammin'. Top to bottom," T.I. said. He then moved onto his own musical work, saying, "Bruh, I got five classics. Three, if you're being conservative. I have five classics."

Soon enough, Fif caught wind of T.I.'s comments and took to Instagram to troll the rapper. "The man said he got 5 classics,😳it’s too early i’m going back to sleep," 50 Cent wrote.

Fans jumped in the comments in response to Fif's comment. One said, "You cannot listen to any TI album front to back." Another wrote, "Did he mean songs? Cause I know he ain’t talking about albums".

Meanwhile, 50 Cent recently slammed the Emmys after his hugely successful STARZ show Power once again failed to receive a nomination at the annual awards.

Taking to Instagram, 50 posted a photograph of a statue's naked butt and wrote, "ok here it is Emmy’s, My Black a** for your consideration to kiss🖕F**k your organization I only care about NAACP awards. 🤨".

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest 50 Cent News!

Latest 50 Cent News

50 Cent slams Emmys with naked butt photo after 'Power' snub

50 Cent slams Emmys with naked butt photo after 'Power' snub

Marquise Jackson says Pop Smoke was better than his father 50 Cent

50 Cent’s son Marquise Jackson claims Pop Smoke was better than his father
50 Cent shocked his fans by apologising to Megan Thee Stallion over a joke about her shooting.

50 Cent shocks fans by apologising to Megan Thee Stallion over shooting joke
50 Cent accused of snitching on girlfriend Cuban Link

50 Cent "snitches" on girlfriend Cuban Link with social distancing claim
50 Cent responds to Carole Baskin's 'In Da Club' performance

50 Cent responds after Carole Baskin performs 'In Da Club' in new video

More News

Nicki Minaj's baby gender 'accidentally revealed' by Lil Wayne

Nicki Minaj's baby gender 'accidentally revealed' by Lil Wayne

Nicki Minaj

Trey Songz reveals huge arm tattoo of his son Noah's face

Trey Songz reveals huge arm tattoo of his son Noah's face

Trey Songz

Kylie Jenner responds after being accused of calling herself 'brown skinned girl'

Kylie Jenner responds after being accused of calling herself 'brown skinned girl'
Lauren London pays tribute to Nipsey Hussle on his 35th birthday

Lauren London posts emotional tribute on Nipsey Hussle's birthday
A Mariah Carey look-alike has gone viral thanks to her uncanny likeness to the singer.

Mariah Carey look-a-like shocks fans with uncanny resemblance