50 Cent trolls Power season six fans after new episode backlash: "next week's worst"

50 Cent trolls Power fans after they criticise the latest episode of season 6. Picture: Getty/Netflix

Power Executive Producer, 50 Cent, has trolled the drama series fans, after they criticised the latest season 6 episode.

50 Cent has taken to social media to respond to fans who were dissatisfied with the latest episode of Power. Fans took to Twitter to express their frustration with Season 6, episode 12.

On Monday (Jan 13) The second episode after the mid-season finale, which eliminates possible suspects for the killing of character Ghost.

After the episode premiered on Netflix, fans took to Twitter to share why the episode is "one nobody asked for".

One fan on Twitter "Finally watched the latest episode of Power...Why are they dragging this thing and calling it suspense? Abeg who killed Ghost or give us a fresh plot twist we would never think of...A fan is tired #PowerSeason6".

Another Twitter user wrote "I keep falling asleep on power. 50 blowing the s**t out of me. Get to the point. N***A WHO SHOT GHOST?"

50 Cent took to Instagram to share a couple of photos from a recent event from another television venture. Fif let his fans know they should be loyal.

In the caption, Fif trolled fans and wrote "Y’all don’t like POWER this week, don’t worry next weeks worst,". He added "Nah for real y’all gotta chill out."

The rapper-businessman is currently promoting his upcoming ABC show For Life. The show willl reportedly focus on the story of Isaac Wright, who was a lawyer that was wrongfully convicted of being a drug kingpin.

Fif claims the new series will be just as good as Power is. Will you be giving it a try ?