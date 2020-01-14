50 Cent trolls Power season six fans after new episode backlash: "next week's worst"

14 January 2020, 16:08 | Updated: 14 January 2020, 16:18

50 Cent trolls Power fans after they criticise the latest episode of season 6
50 Cent trolls Power fans after they criticise the latest episode of season 6. Picture: Getty/Netflix

Power Executive Producer, 50 Cent, has trolled the drama series fans, after they criticised the latest season 6 episode.

50 Cent has taken to social media to respond to fans who were dissatisfied with the latest episode of Power. Fans took to Twitter to express their frustration with Season 6, episode 12.

50 Cent accused of "snitching" after French Montana leaks court documents

On Monday (Jan 13) The second episode after the mid-season finale, which eliminates possible suspects for the killing of character Ghost.

After the episode premiered on Netflix, fans took to Twitter to share why the episode is "one nobody asked for".

One fan on Twitter "Finally watched the latest episode of Power...Why are they dragging this thing and calling it suspense? Abeg who killed Ghost or give us a fresh plot twist we would never think of...A fan is tired #PowerSeason6".

Another Twitter user wrote "I keep falling asleep on power. 50 blowing the s**t out of me. Get to the point. N***A WHO SHOT GHOST?"

50 Cent took to Instagram to share a couple of photos from a recent event from another television venture. Fif let his fans know they should be loyal.

In the caption, Fif trolled fans and wrote "Y’all don’t like POWER this week, don’t worry next weeks worst,". He added "Nah for real y’all gotta chill out."

The rapper-businessman is currently promoting his upcoming ABC show For Life. The show willl reportedly focus on the story of Isaac Wright, who was a lawyer that was wrongfully convicted of being a drug kingpin.

Fif claims the new series will be just as good as Power is. Will you be giving it a try ?

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest 50 Cent & Power News!

Latest 50 Cent News

French Montana exposes 50 Cent as a "snitch" with legal paperwork

50 Cent accused of "snitching" after French Montana leaks court documents
French Montana has savagely posted an alleged photo of 50 Cent "kissing Eminem"

French Montana trolls 50 Cent with alleged photo of him "kissing Eminem"
50 Cent has been trolled by French Montana with a savage Tekashi 6ix9ine rat meme

50 Cent trolled by French Montana with savage Tekashi 6ix9ine rat meme
50 Cent rents out Toys 'R' Us store for his son Sire

50 Cent rents out entire Toys ‘R’ Us store for his son to pick out his Christmas gifts
Michael Jackson wanted to collaborate with The Game and 50 Cent

The Game reveals Michael Jackson asked him to squash 50 Cent beef for collaboration

More News

Lil Pump suggests he doesn't shower and fans react on Twitter

Lil Pump trolled by fans after implying he doesn't shower daily
Yewande said she'd consider going on a date with Love Island 2020's Mike if he stops moving mad.

Love Island's Yewande says she'd "think about dating" 2020 hopeful Mike after he shoots his shot
Love Island's Mike Boateng's twin brothers Andrew and Samuel are sending fans into a frenzy.

Love Island fans sent into meltdown after discovering Mike's older twin brothers
Will Smith opens up about Jada Pinkett Smith & Tupac relationship

Will Smith admits he was jealous of Jada Pinkett & Tupac’s relationship: “I couldn’t handle it”

Tupac

Azriel Clary reunites with her family after Jocelyn Savage fight

R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary reunites with family days after Jocelyn Savage fight

R Kelly