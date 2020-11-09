50 Cent trolls Donald Trump with savage prison meme

Rapper 50 Cent has roasted Donald Trump, sharing a meme depicting the former president in prison.

50 Cent has been active on social media during the 2020 US election, letting his followers know that he is not in support of Donald Trump – well, at least not now.

A few weeks ago, 50 Cent received backlash after encouraging his fans to vote for Trump, ahead of the election.

However, the 45-year-old rapper quickly changed his tune and retracted his support, claiming he "never liked" the former president.

Earlier this week before the results of the election was revealed, Fif shared a tweet of a photoshopped Time Magazine cover, reading, “Time To Go,” with a photo of Trump walking away.

Many fans in the comments exchanged other funny memes about Donald Trump leaving and Fif becoming president, hash tagging posts #Fofty4President.

However, this time around, 50 Cent took to Instagram to share funny meme of a bald Trump in an orange jumpsuit, where he appears to be hardened by years spent in jail.

Fif kept the caption simple, just sharing a palmface emoji.

50 Cent expressed a similar view on Thursday, tweeting, “man they gonna do Trump dirty, he going to jail. you ever herd a president say stop counting the f*cking votes. LOL SMH".

He wrote the caption alongside a meme that showed the Statue of Liberty pulling back a slingshot out of a face mask to eject Trump from the U.S.

man they gonna do Trump dirty, he going to jail. you ever herd a president say stop counting the fucking votes. LOL SMH pic.twitter.com/zScPup7che — 50cent (@50cent) November 5, 2020

The rapper’s claims that Trump could go to prison may have come from a New York Times.

The report included a segment, which read “Seldom far from Mr. Trump’s thoughts, however, is the possibility of defeat—and the potential consequences of being ejected from the White House."

"In unguarded moments, Mr. Trump has for weeks told advisers that he expects to face intensifying scrutiny from prosecutors if he loses."

"He is concerned not only about existing investigations in New York, but the potential for new federal probes as well, according to people who have spoken with him.”

if he don’t win, he going in. 🤷🏽‍♂️ LOL pic.twitter.com/Mg5qb0PaAU — 50cent (@50cent) November 3, 2020

In response to the news, 50 Cent wrote "If he don’t win, he going in. 🤷🏽‍♂️ LOL" while sharing a screenshot to a Vanity Fair article.

