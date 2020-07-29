50 Cent’s son Marquise Jackson claims Pop Smoke was better than his father

Marquise Jackson has replaced his father, 50 Cent, with late rapper Pop Smoke in his 'Top 5 rappers' list.

50 Cent's son, Marquise Jackson, has revealed that he ranks the late New York rapper, Pop Smoke, higher than his father in his 'top rappers' list.

50 Cent shocks fans by apologising to Megan Thee Stallion over shooting joke

The 45-year-old rapper and his son Marquise, 22, have hand tumultuous relationship throughout the years to say the least. The pair have both taken to social media to diss each other in the past.

In 2018, 50 Cent made it clear that he has cut all ties with his son, while posting his other son Sire, 7.

Taking to Instagram, 50 Cent responded to a fans comment, stating “I only have one son. I was mentoring the other little guy", referring to Marquise.

A few months ago, 50 Cent said he'd go as far as picking rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine over Marquise, to which he responded to on his Instagram story.

It seemed as though things had settled between them when Marquise put his father in his list of the Top 5 rappers of all-time. However, the sweet moment was short lived.

During a recent Instagram Live session, Marquise revealed that his father is no longer in his top 5 rappers list.

Infact, he has picked none other than the late rapper Pop Smoke to take 50's place, despite 50 Cent being his protege. Fif and Pop Smoke grew close before the 20-year-old rapper passed away.

50 Cent also executive produced Pop Smoke's posthumous album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon.

Marquise is 50 Cent eldest son. The pair had a great father-son relationship until things became rocky between his mother Shaniqua Tompkins, and 50 Cent.

During the legal battles the pair had in 2008, 50 Cent spoke to MTV News about how his feud with the mother affected his relationship with Marquise.

In the interview, 50 Cent said“My relationship with my son is changing because he and his mom aren’t friends anymore.”

Jackson had reportedly started to refuse seeing his father in 2012.

