50 Cent’s kids: How many does he have, what are their names and ages?

The "Candy Shop" rappers second son Sire Jackson was born September 1, 2012.

50 Cent has two sons. The rappers eldest son Marquise Jackson was born on October 13, 1997.

Sire Jackson, who is 50 Cent's second son is 7 years-old.

Although their romance did not work out, 50 Cent and Joy have a healthy co-parenting relationship.

The pair were reportedly were together from 2011 to 2012. In 2012, they both brought life into the world with son Sire.

50 Cent dated Daphne Joy prior to his relationship with Cuban Link.

In response, 50 Cent sued Tompkins for making defamatory claims against him.

The house burned down and Tompkins believed 50 Cent potentially has something to do with the incident.

In 2008, 50 Cent and Tompkins did not see eye to eye after Tompkins claimed he made to give her a $4 million home in Long Island, New York.

According to People reports that they had dated for “several years” before they conceived their son.

50 Cent has two mothers of his children. Shaniqua Jackson is the mother to 50 Cent's oldest son Marquise Jackson. Daphne Joy

Why doesn't 50 Cent have a relationship with his eldest son Marquise?

The Beginning of Marquise life

The “In Da Club” rapper welcomed Jackson in 1997 with his girlfriend at the time, Shaniqua Tompkins.

In his early life, Jackson saw his father record his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, in their living room. 50 Cent got a tattoo of Marquise's name on his right bicep.

In an old interview with VH1 50 Cent explained “When my son came into my life, my priorities changed"

"because I wanted to have the relationship with him, that I didn’t have with my father” talking about his son.

In 2017, Jackson called his father his “superhero” in an interview with Rap-Up.

When did their relationship strains begin?

According to VH1, reports that things turned sour in 2008 when Jackson was 10.

50 Cent and Marquise mother got into legal battles, causing their relationship to become strained.

During the feud, spoke to MTV News about how his feud with the mother affect his relationship with Jackson.

50 Cent said “My relationship with my son is changing because he and his mom aren’t friends anymore.”

By 2012, Jackson had reportedly started to refuse seeing his father.

The “In Da Club” artist would go on to accuse Tompkins of poisoning Jackson’s mind and turning his son against him.

In 2015 Tompkins claimed that 50 and Jackson don’t have a relationship due to the rapper being mentally abusive to him.

“You don’t have a relationship with my child because you choose not to, you want to bully him, threaten him, and talk about his mother in a disparaging manner,” she wrote in a 2015 social media post.

The post continued “I don’t try to mentally abuse my son like you do! I don’t talk about you your actions speak for themselves. Who threatens to shoot their son on Instagram?”

When did 50 Cent publicly reveal he does not have a relationship with his son?

In November 2018, 50 Cent posted a photo of his other son Sire. One fan wrote “You know, for a dad of three, you’re so proud of one child and completely ignore the rest of them."

"That doesn’t make you a good father. Let’s hope this boy doesn’t grow up like the others. You, as a father, must find a way to get in touch with the others.”

50 Cent responded “I only have one son. I was mentoring the other little guy.” claiming Sire while denying he has a secret son called Davian.

In 2019, 50 Cent also publicly disowned Jackson, allegedly writing on Instagram that Marquise is “not [his] kid.”

In 2020, 50 Cent claimed he would pick Tekashi 6ix9ine to be his son over Marquise. Marquise responded on his Instagram story