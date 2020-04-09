50 Cent’s kids: How many does he have, what are their names and ages?
9 April 2020, 17:32 | Updated: 9 April 2020, 17:36
Find out more about 50 Cent's children, how old they are and their relationships with the rapper.
50 Cent is known for being a rapper and successful businessman, who proudly shows off his work and achievements.
The "Just A Lil Bit" rapper also trolls on social media and is known to be a notorious serial cusser, where nobody is exempt from his savage call outs.
However, 50 often shows the loving and endearing, yet sensitive and hard side to him, through being a parent.
Find out more about 50 Cent, his children and their relationships below.
How many kids does 50 Cent have?
50 Cent has two sons. The rappers eldest son Marquise Jackson was born on October 13, 1997.
The "Candy Shop" rappers second son Sire Jackson was born September 1, 2012.
What are the ages of 50 Cent's children?
50 Cent's eldest son Marquise Jackson is 22-years-old.
Sire Jackson, who is 50 Cent's second son is 7 years-old.
How many baby mamas does 50 Cent have?
50 Cent has two mothers of his children. Shaniqua Jackson is the mother to 50 Cent's oldest son Marquise Jackson. Daphne Joy
Shaniqua Jackson - Mother of Marquise
According to People reports that they had dated for “several years” before they conceived their son.
They initially shared a strong relationship.
In 2008, 50 Cent and Tompkins did not see eye to eye after Tompkins claimed he made to give her a $4 million home in Long Island, New York.
The house burned down and Tompkins believed 50 Cent potentially has something to do with the incident.
In response, 50 Cent sued Tompkins for making defamatory claims against him.
Daphne Joy - Mother of Sire
50 Cent dated Daphne Joy prior to his relationship with Cuban Link.
The pair were reportedly were together from 2011 to 2012. In 2012, they both brought life into the world with son Sire.
Although their romance did not work out, 50 Cent and Joy have a healthy co-parenting relationship.
Why doesn't 50 Cent have a relationship with his eldest son Marquise?
The Beginning of Marquise life
The “In Da Club” rapper welcomed Jackson in 1997 with his girlfriend at the time, Shaniqua Tompkins.
In his early life, Jackson saw his father record his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, in their living room. 50 Cent got a tattoo of Marquise's name on his right bicep.
In an old interview with VH1 50 Cent explained “When my son came into my life, my priorities changed"
"because I wanted to have the relationship with him, that I didn’t have with my father” talking about his son.
In 2017, Jackson called his father his “superhero” in an interview with Rap-Up.
When did their relationship strains begin?
According to VH1, reports that things turned sour in 2008 when Jackson was 10.
50 Cent and Marquise mother got into legal battles, causing their relationship to become strained.
During the feud, spoke to MTV News about how his feud with the mother affect his relationship with Jackson.
50 Cent said “My relationship with my son is changing because he and his mom aren’t friends anymore.”
By 2012, Jackson had reportedly started to refuse seeing his father.
The “In Da Club” artist would go on to accuse Tompkins of poisoning Jackson’s mind and turning his son against him.
In 2015 Tompkins claimed that 50 and Jackson don’t have a relationship due to the rapper being mentally abusive to him.
“You don’t have a relationship with my child because you choose not to, you want to bully him, threaten him, and talk about his mother in a disparaging manner,” she wrote in a 2015 social media post.
The post continued “I don’t try to mentally abuse my son like you do! I don’t talk about you your actions speak for themselves. Who threatens to shoot their son on Instagram?”
When did 50 Cent publicly reveal he does not have a relationship with his son?
In November 2018, 50 Cent posted a photo of his other son Sire. One fan wrote “You know, for a dad of three, you’re so proud of one child and completely ignore the rest of them."
"That doesn’t make you a good father. Let’s hope this boy doesn’t grow up like the others. You, as a father, must find a way to get in touch with the others.”
50 Cent responded “I only have one son. I was mentoring the other little guy.” claiming Sire while denying he has a secret son called Davian.
In 2019, 50 Cent also publicly disowned Jackson, allegedly writing on Instagram that Marquise is “not [his] kid.”
In 2020, 50 Cent claimed he would pick Tekashi 6ix9ine to be his son over Marquise. Marquise responded on his Instagram story
Who is 50 Cent's secret son?
The “other little guy” that 50 Cent referenced is a child named Davian who some rumored to be 50 Cent’s son two years ago.
Davian had physical features that were similar to Fiddy’s, which is why the notion of the youngster being the rapper’s child grew stronger.
Curtis Jackson addressed the notion of him having a secret son shortly after the momentum of such claim continued to mount.
“He’s not my biological son, but I treat him as my son,” the rapper explained. “I just met him and it was interesting because the way he looked at me and he’s shaking and crying.”