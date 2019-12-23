50 Cent rents out entire Toys ‘R’ Us store for his son to pick out his Christmas gifts

23 December 2019, 11:54

50 Cent rents out Toys 'R' Us store for his son Sire
50 Cent rents out Toys 'R' Us store for his son Sire. Picture: Getty

Rapper 50 Cent has granted his son Sire's wish to have the whole of the Toys 'R' Us store to pick out Christmas gifts.

Earlier this month, 50 Cent revealed that his son, Sire Jackson, asked his dad for a whole Toys ‘R’ Us store for Christmas this year, and Fif certainly delivered.

The Game reveals Michael Jackson asked him to squash 50 Cent beef for collaboration

After the Power executive producer's 7-year-old son told his father his Christmas wish, 50 made his dreams come true.

On Sunday (Dec 22) 50 Cent updated his fans and followers and let them know Sire gets what he desires for Christmas.

The New York rapper posted a video of him renting out a Toys ‘R’ Us in New Jersey for his son. Fif captioned the video “SIRE’s TOYS R US, we lit happy holidays,” on Instagram.

According to TMZ, the gift reportedly cost $100,000. Sire remained grateful throughout the video and even thanked his father for the “best Christmas ever” on his own Instagram account. Sire shared photos from his experience at the toy store.

“When I asked my Dad for the ‘WHOLE Toys R Us Store’ for Christmas I didn’t think he would actually do it, but he did,” Sire wrote on Instagram.

The 7-year-old continued “Thank you Daddy! Best Christmas Ever!”In the caption of a video, he added, “Did this just happen? #ToysRUs #BestChristmas.”.

