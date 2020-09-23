50 Cent announces 'Power Book II: Ghost' will be renewed for season 2

50 Cent announces 'Power Book II: Ghost' will be renewed for season 2. Picture: Getty/STARZ

'Power Book II: Ghost' executive producer, 50 Cent, reveals the spin-off series will be back for another season.

50 Cent's spin-off series to his original hit American drama series 'Power' has taken off since the first episode aired.

'Power Book II: Ghost' fans are excited as it has just been announced renewed for a second season.

While fans are happy with the continuation of the series, they are not shocked as the show has exceeded their expectations.

The spin-off had a record-breaking debut, drawing in nearly 7.5M views across all platforms in his its first – the highest the network has ever seen.

50 Cent attends the Hamptons premiere of "POWER BOOK II: GHOST" on Sept 5. Picture: Getty

While 50 Cent has his hands in other business ventures and shows, Power has been his most successful series yet to date.

As the original series came to an end, Fif revealed that he was going to create several spin-offs of the show with Book II marking the first.

The 45-year-old businessman took to Instagram to announce the shows renewal.

Posting a screenshot of an article, which stated the show will be continued, 50 Cent captioned hit with a reflective thought.

“When I had the idea to create the Power Universe, I knew there were going to be many levels to its success, I am glad the fans agree."

" I am looking forward to releasing Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force soon," he said in a statement to Deadline about the show's continuation.

