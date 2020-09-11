The funniest memes from Power Book II: Ghost
11 September 2020, 17:49
'Power Book 2:Ghost' first episode sparks hilarious memes on Twitter.
Since the American crime drama series Power ended its six-season, fans have been highly anticipating the upcoming and current spin-off shows.
Brand new spin-off series 'Power Boom II:Ghost' recently dropped off their first episode, expanding the world of the show with a fresh story.
***WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD***
This Sunday 9/6 on @STARZ and #starzplay GHOST Power Book 2 #ghoststarz pic.twitter.com/huMFZcVZNp— Michael Rainey Jr (@michaelraineyjr) September 3, 2020
The first episode of the new spin-off series is a continuation from the season 6 finale, where Tariq and his mother Tasha is left to life after Ghost's death.
Power Book II: Ghost follows Tariq on his journey after living with the fact that he murdered his father, James 'Ghost' St. Patrick.
In the first episode is in jail after being suspected of murdering Ghost. However, she is covering for her son Tariq, and the episode shows how he tries to save her from being charged.
One of the ways Tariq attempts to help his mother, is by hiring lawyer Davis Maclean (played by Method Man), who in turn charges him $500,000 just for a conversation, leaving Tariq no choice but to find that money - whatever it takes.
After the first episode, many fans took to Twitter to discuss what had happened.
While many fans were getting deep into theories about whether Tariq will hand himself in, or whether Tommy Egan could be held accountable for Ghost's feather – other fans simply reacted with hilarious memes about the show. See hilarious memes from Episode 1 below.
Episode 1 meme reactions
When I heard “They say this is a Big Rich Town” after 45 years of waiting... #PowerGhost #PowerBook2 #PowerTV pic.twitter.com/gye6Fa7cyE— FRE$H 👑 (@ikeepit2hunnit) September 6, 2020
I said I wasn’t going to watch because I invested 6 years only to be disappointed in the end. Also, Ghost is dead and Tariq annoyed the hell out of me from 2017 on. But here I am and I’m going to check out Power Book 2. This better be good pic.twitter.com/wKbJ5QvfXd— Will.I.Ain't. (@BJakaWilliam) September 6, 2020
Power book 2 love square 😂😂😂— zé pequeno 🇧🇷 (@okiamfabioneto) September 6, 2020
It's the first episode and this night already has 3 girls catting for him 🤦🏾♂️#PowerBook2 #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/Fufnxu0Su6
Sooooo Tariq about to go to college, sell drugs, manipulate District Attorney, pay 500 stacks to a lawyer and got 2 bitches checking for him.— The Infallible Phallus (@chrisbirdtalk) September 6, 2020
THE FIRST EPISODE 🤯🤯🤯
Power Book II already got hot.#PowerGhost #PowerBook2 #PowerTV pic.twitter.com/JXULfyIohF
Me watching Power Book 2: Ghost tonight pic.twitter.com/e8XF8lwGF3— A Redbone Thug Named Trevon (@altaredvision) September 6, 2020
Tariq got :— -bae 🤧💕 (@HavMarley) September 6, 2020
3 hoes
1 hard class
1 student athlete to take care of.
1 baby sister who miss him
1 grandma who wanna talk
450k to make
Sax being fake per usual
And his mama lying
... lord it’s only one episode #PowerGhost #PowerBook2
