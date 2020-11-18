50 Cent trolls Lil Wayne over felony gun charge

18 November 2020, 13:29

50 Cent trolls Lil Wayne over felony gun charge
50 Cent trolls Lil Wayne over felony gun charge. Picture: Getty

The rapper has reacted to Lil Wayne possibly facing up to 10 years in prison on Instagram.

50 Cent hasn't stopped trolling Lil Wayne, ever since he became aware that the "Lollipop" rapper supported Donald Trump.

50 Cent trolls Donald Trump with savage prison meme

Despite 50 Cent previously encouraging his fans to vote for Trump ahead of the US Election this year, the 45-year-old rapper retracted his support and claimed he "never liked" the former President.

After reports emerged of Lil Wayne facing up to ten years for his gun charge, 50 Cent recommended that he should call on Trump to help get him out of the sticky situation.

Taking to Instagram, 50 Cent shared a screenshot of a TMZ headline which read ' Lil Wayne Charged by Feds with Possession of Firearm, Ammo'.

The Power Executive Producer jokingly captioned the post ""Wait a minute Trump still got 63 days left, call him wayne," with the palmface emoji.

He continued "Get that fool on the phone. They gonna try to put you in jail for supporting trump".

Lil Wayne was charged with 1 count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. The charge came after Wayne's private jet was searched by police in December 2019, and they reportedly found a gold-plated handgun in his luggage.

According to HNHH, Wayne's attorney Howard Srebnick:

"Carter is charged with possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane. There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person. The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm."

If Lil Wayne is convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest 50 Cent & Lil Wayne News!

Latest 50 Cent News

50 Cent trolls Donald Trump with savage prison meme

50 Cent trolls Donald Trump with savage prison meme

50 Cent reacts to Lil Wayne & Denise Bidot's alleged split

50 Cent reacts to Lil Wayne & Denise Bidot's alleged split

50 Cent roasts Lil Wayne & Eminem with hilarious election meme

50 Cent roasts Lil Wayne & Eminem with hilarious election meme
50 Cent reacts to Lil Wayne endorsing Donald Trump in new photo

50 Cent reacts to Lil Wayne endorsing Donald Trump in new photo
50 Cent retracts Donald Trump support: "I never liked him"

50 Cent retracts Donald Trump support: "I never liked him"

More News

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reunion: how can I watch?

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reunion: how can I watch?

Michael B. Jordan named People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Michael B. Jordan named People’s Sexiest Man Alive

Wendy Williams slams Scott Disick, 37, for allegedly dating Amelia Gray Hamlin, 19

Wendy Williams slams Scott Disick, 37, for ‘dating' Amelia Gray Hamlin, 19

Wendy Williams

Headie One & Tion Wayne ‘caught fighting on a plane’ in new video

Headie One & Tion Wayne ‘caught fighting on a plane’ in new video
Aunt Viv

This finally explains why Aunt Viv changed during The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air