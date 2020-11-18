50 Cent trolls Lil Wayne over felony gun charge

50 Cent trolls Lil Wayne over felony gun charge. Picture: Getty

The rapper has reacted to Lil Wayne possibly facing up to 10 years in prison on Instagram.

50 Cent hasn't stopped trolling Lil Wayne, ever since he became aware that the "Lollipop" rapper supported Donald Trump.

Despite 50 Cent previously encouraging his fans to vote for Trump ahead of the US Election this year, the 45-year-old rapper retracted his support and claimed he "never liked" the former President.

After reports emerged of Lil Wayne facing up to ten years for his gun charge, 50 Cent recommended that he should call on Trump to help get him out of the sticky situation.

Taking to Instagram, 50 Cent shared a screenshot of a TMZ headline which read ' Lil Wayne Charged by Feds with Possession of Firearm, Ammo'.

The Power Executive Producer jokingly captioned the post ""Wait a minute Trump still got 63 days left, call him wayne," with the palmface emoji.

He continued "Get that fool on the phone. They gonna try to put you in jail for supporting trump".

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Lil Wayne was charged with 1 count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. The charge came after Wayne's private jet was searched by police in December 2019, and they reportedly found a gold-plated handgun in his luggage.

According to HNHH, Wayne's attorney Howard Srebnick:

"Carter is charged with possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane. There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person. The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm."

If Lil Wayne is convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.