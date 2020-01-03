French Montana trolls 50 Cent with alleged photo of him "kissing Eminem"

French Montana has savagely posted an alleged photo of 50 Cent "kissing Eminem". Picture: Getty

French has posted an alleged picture of 50 Cent "kissing Eminem" and fans are flooding his comments...

The beef between 50 Cent and French Montana has been going strong over the past few days, with both rappers trolling each other online.

However, French has taken the dissing to another level with an alleged photo of 50 Cent kissing, what looks like Eminem.

Earlier today (Jan 3) French Montana took to Instagram to post a listing his Bugatti that shows it's worth over $1.8 million. This comes after 50 Cent claimed that he got a 60 month loan on the car.

However, French further trolled 50 Cent by posting an alleged photo of him kissing Detroit rapper Eminem in the studio.

The "Unforgettable" rapper captioned the photo "BACK TO BACK AGAINNNNN WHOS THAT 59 😂 COULDNT EVEN GET A BUGGATTI AFTER THAT DINOSAUR 😂 look at my dawg Kay slay face lol"

Fans swamped the comments, suggesting that the man in the photo who 50 Cent is allegedly "kissing" could be Eminem. One fan wrote "Ayoooo chill lmao . That can’t be em" while another commented "Is that Eminem? 😮".

However, many other fans defended Eminem and claimed the photo is fake. One Instagram user wrote "French bugging trying to bring Em into this", while another wrote "This is definitely photoshopped".

Although the photo is not verified and hasn't been proven to 50, nor Eminem in the picture, some fans are convinced it is 50 Cent and Eminem in the photo.

What do you think of the photo ? Real or fake ?