50 Cent trolled by French Montana with savage Tekashi 6ix9ine rat meme

50 Cent and French Montana have been trolling each other online. Picture: Getty

French Montana has savagely hit back at 50 Cent with a Tekashi 6ix9ine rat meme during their online beef.

New York rapper French Montana has come with vengeance. The Hip-Hop rapper has stepped up to the challenge of being in a trolling battle with the trolling king 50 Cent.

After Fif took to social media to start on Montana for his car, the "Unforgettable" rapper has hit Fif back hard with a savage Tekashi 6ix9ine meme.

The beef began when 50 Cent took to Instagram to troll French for a car he purchased. With a photo of himself from the hospital bed, Fif wrote "I’m in the hospital so sick of n***as, 😆"

"That’s a 2008 Veyron man, 👀you shoulda just got the Uber app on ya phone 🤦‍♂️it’s 2020 Chiron Man hahaha Put that bulls**t back on that truck."

Montana clapped back by calling Fif a "dinosaur." Fif has flooded his IG feed with a few more responses that include videos of previous owners of Montana's new car, including Pop Smoke and David Linn.

In 50 Cent's captions he called Montana a "junkie" several times, but the "Ain't Worried About Nothin" rapper isn't going down without a fight.

Earlier today (Dec 31) French took to instagram with an hilarious meme of 50 Cent's face, meshed with Tekashi 6ix9ine's. In the photo, 50 sports 6ix9ine's face tattoos and rainbow hair.

In the caption Montana wrote "TRUE STORY !! TELL THE WORLD HOW YOU PAYED FOR THE RIGHTS TO TEKASHI 69 LIFE STORY ! YOU THOUGHT I WASNT GOING FIND OUT .... NOW WHY WOULD YOU GO AND DO THAT !! 😂😂"

"KNOWING THE PEOPLE ALREADY SAID YOU WAS THE BIGGEST RODENT IN NY !! 🐀 LIKE FATHER LIKE SON !! Everybody go under his page and put the 🐀🐀 emoji lol CANT BULLY A GROWN ASS MAN 59

What do you think of 50 Cent and French Montana's online beef ?