50 Cent responds after Carole Baskin performs 'In Da Club' in new video

17 July 2020, 15:16 | Updated: 17 July 2020, 15:19

Tiger King star Carole Baskin filmed herself performing 50 Cent's hit song and now the rapper has responded.

By Matt Tarr

Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin became instantly famous following the success of the Netflix series Tiger King as we all watched her ongoing battle with jailed zoo-keeper Joe Exotic.

> Snoop Dogg becomes 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic with hilarious meme

After her rise to fame, Carole Baskin has also become hugely popular on the platform Cameo, where people can pay celebs for personalised video messages and in one of her messages to a fan, Carole and her husband Howard hilariously performed 50 Cent's hit song 'In Da Club'.

50 Cent responded to Carole Baskin's 'In Da Club' performance
50 Cent responded to Carole Baskin's 'In Da Club' performance. Picture: Getty

Being the social media lover that he is, 50 Cent quickly became aware of Carole and Howard's unique performance and posted their video (above) on his own Instagram, using it as an opportunity to diss Ja Rule at the same time.

Writing alongside the video, 50 Cent wrote, 'this song wasn’t music it was magic, it went everywhere in the world then never went away everyday is somebody’s birthday. 😟but the s**t it did to Murder inc Lol😆😆😆 [sic]'.

Murder Inc is the record label Ja Rule released music via back in the early 2000s with 50 reigniting his feud with the rapper once more.

There was a mixed response to Carole Baskin's prerformance with Jamie Foxx commenting 'N***ah hilarious and legendary all at the same time!!' whilst Power actor Joseph Sikora said, More scary than covid.'

> Download our free app for all the latest music news!

Latest 50 Cent News

50 Cent trolls Will Smith after Jada Pinkett confirms relationship with August Alsina

50 Cent savagely roasts Will Smith after Jada Pinkett-Smith confirms affair
50 Cent "unapologetic" over "angry black women" comments

50 Cent "unapologetic" as he backs up "angry black women" comments
50 Cent trolls T.I with 'Friday' film reference on Instagram

50 Cent roasts T.I after rapper challenges him to hit-for-hit song battle
Reginae Carter responds to 50 Cent's comments about black women

Reginae Carter claps back at 50 Cent's controversial comments on black women

Lil' Wayne

50 Cent called out by girlfriend Cuban Link over "angry black women" comments

50 Cent called out by girlfriend Cuban Link over "angry black women" comments

More News

Drake roasted over his tattoos

Drake's topless pictures roasted over "worst collection of tattoos ever"

Drake

Tamar Braxton reportedly rushed to hospital following alleged overdose

Tamar Braxton reportedly rushed to hospital following alleged overdose
Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion shooting: Everything we know so far

Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion shooting: Everything we know so far
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress Galyn Gorge dies age 55

Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air actress Galyn Görg dies age 55

Iggy Azalea shocks fans after revealing name of two-month old son

Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti name baby son Onyx, adorable voice note reveals

Iggy Azalea