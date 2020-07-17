50 Cent responds after Carole Baskin performs 'In Da Club' in new video

Tiger King star Carole Baskin filmed herself performing 50 Cent's hit song and now the rapper has responded.

By Matt Tarr

Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin became instantly famous following the success of the Netflix series Tiger King as we all watched her ongoing battle with jailed zoo-keeper Joe Exotic.

After her rise to fame, Carole Baskin has also become hugely popular on the platform Cameo, where people can pay celebs for personalised video messages and in one of her messages to a fan, Carole and her husband Howard hilariously performed 50 Cent's hit song 'In Da Club'.

50 Cent responded to Carole Baskin's 'In Da Club' performance. Picture: Getty

Being the social media lover that he is, 50 Cent quickly became aware of Carole and Howard's unique performance and posted their video (above) on his own Instagram, using it as an opportunity to diss Ja Rule at the same time.

Writing alongside the video, 50 Cent wrote, 'this song wasn’t music it was magic, it went everywhere in the world then never went away everyday is somebody’s birthday. 😟but the s**t it did to Murder inc Lol😆😆😆 [sic]'.

Murder Inc is the record label Ja Rule released music via back in the early 2000s with 50 reigniting his feud with the rapper once more.

There was a mixed response to Carole Baskin's prerformance with Jamie Foxx commenting 'N***ah hilarious and legendary all at the same time!!' whilst Power actor Joseph Sikora said, More scary than covid.'

