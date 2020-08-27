50 Cent says cancel culture's "biggest target is heterosexual men"

50 Cent says cancel culture's "biggest target is heterosexual men". Picture: Getty

Rapper 50 Cent has caused controversy after stating his opinion on cancel culture.

By Tiana Williams

50 Cent has criticised cancel culture, making a bold controversial claim, that its biggest target is straight men.

The 45-year-old rapper criticised cancel culture, arguing that it boils down to "saying something about someone who chooses something different".

In a recent interview with Variety, 50 Cent claimed that "inferior" demographics are now "more superior" than "heterosexual males... because we have no organisation".

The Power Executive explained his statement further, claiming these demographics "have been conditioned because they’ve been taken advantage of in the earliest stages".

Jackson concluded: "The biggest target is heterosexual males in general."

Fif added that he he thinks it can be "so unfair" when people in the limelight receive backlash for what they do.

50 Cent told the publication "I’m an entertainer, so to entertain is, I believe, to provoke emotion," he said.

"They gotta go to jail to get cancelled, they gotta shoot a girl," Jackson added, seemingly hinting at rapper Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in both feet last month.

“You gotta do something extremely bad to be cancelled, and I think it’s so unfair to the people that are," he added.

Despite his claim that "heterosexual males" are the "biggest targets", though, the rapper proclaimed: "I don’t believe I can be cancelled."

What do you think about 50 Cent's claims? Let us know @CapitalXTRA