WizKid London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium show 2023: date, tickets, venue & more

WizKid London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium show 2023: date, tickets, venue & more. Picture: Getty images

WizKid is coming to the UK!

WizKid has announced a London tour date for 2023 in support of his fifth studio album, More Love, Less Ego.

The global superstar will be performing for the first time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, July 29th, 2023, marking his return to the capital after his historic three-date sold-out run at the O2 in 2021.

WizKid is coming to the UK! Picture: Ticketmaster

Tickets for the July 29th show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium go on sale on Friday 27th January at 10am. Tickets will be available to purchase here.

Prior to the release of More Love, Less Ego, Wizkid dropped the singles 'Money & Love' and 'Bad To Me', along with his epic Chris Brown collaboration 'Call Me Every Day'.

The 13-track album features collaborations with Skepta, Shenseesa, Ayra Starr, Skillibeng, Naira Marley and Don Toliver.