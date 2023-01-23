WizKid London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium show 2023: date, tickets, venue & more

23 January 2023, 14:00

WizKid London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium show 2023: date, tickets, venue & more
WizKid London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium show 2023: date, tickets, venue & more. Picture: Getty images

WizKid is coming to the UK!

WizKid has announced a London tour date for 2023 in support of his fifth studio album, More Love, Less Ego.

>>> GET WIZKID TICKETS HERE! <<<

The global superstar will be performing for the first time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, July 29th, 2023, marking his return to the capital after his historic three-date sold-out run at the O2 in 2021.

WizKid is coming to the UK!
WizKid is coming to the UK! Picture: Ticketmaster

Tickets for the July 29th show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium go on sale on Friday 27th January at 10am. Tickets will be available to purchase here.

Prior to the release of More Love, Less Ego, Wizkid dropped the singles 'Money & Love' and 'Bad To Me', along with his epic Chris Brown collaboration 'Call Me Every Day'.

The 13-track album features collaborations with Skepta, Shenseesa, Ayra Starr, Skillibeng, Naira Marley and Don Toliver.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Tours & Live Dates

See more Latest Tours & Live Dates

Kevin Hart Reality Check Tour UK: tickets, dates, venues & more

Kevin Hart Reality Check Tour UK: tickets, dates, venues & more

Mo Gilligan & Friends: The Black British Takeover Tour

Mo Gilligan & Friends: The Black British Takeover Tour - tickets, dates, venues & more

Chris Brown 'Under the Influence' Tour 2023: Dates, tickets & more

Chris Brown 'Under the Influence' Tour 2023: Dates, tickets & more

Chris Brown

The Weeknd 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour': tickets, dates and more

The Weeknd 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour': tickets, dates and more

The Weeknd

Trending

Maya Jama's ex Ben Simmons 'demands' £800k engagement ring back after split

Maya Jama's ex Ben Simmons 'demands' £800k engagement ring back after split

Kylie Jenner accused of promoting animal cruelty with 'disturbing' lion head dress

Kylie Jenner accused of promoting animal cruelty with 'disturbing' lion head dress

Kylie Jenner

Kylie son's name

Kylie Jenner finally reveals son's name and fans are shocked at its alleged meaning

Kylie Jenner

Ed Sheeran 'F64' lyrics meaning revealed

Ed Sheeran 'F64' lyrics meaning revealed

BRIT Awards 2023: date, nominees, host and more

BRIT Awards 2023: voting, date, nominees, host and more

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share first photo of baby girl and reveal her name

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share first photo of baby girl and reveal her name