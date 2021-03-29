Yam Carnival 2021: Dates, tickets, lineup, location & more
29 March 2021, 16:18
Yam Carnival have announced they're returning for 2021! Here's everything we know about the upcoming festival.
Yam Carnival have announced they're returning for 2021. The fun festival will go on this year at Clapham Common, on Saturday 28th August.
The live event will host performances from some of the hottest artists, including Davido, Kehlani, Pa Salieu and more.
Yam Carnival is truly a celebration of Black culture and prides itself on putting the African continent at the heart of the festival. It is a monumental way to celebrate heritage and culture.
Bringing the street/beach/house party and combining it all in one of London’s most iconic outdoor spaces - Yam Carnival is the festival ready to shake London up.
Find out more about the festival below.
-
What is Yam Carnival?
On Saturday 28th August, Yam Carnival will be celebrating Black culture from around the world with their festival.
The day will be home some of the best performances from their exciting line-up of artists.
It is set to be an unmissable weekend!
-
Where is Yam Carnival taking place?
Yam Carnival is taking place at Clapham Common, South London.
The following transport lines have routes that pass near Clapham Common are;
Via Bus: 137, 155, 345, 37, 417, 88
Via train: OVERGROUND
Via Tube: NORTHERN LINE
-
What is the Yam Carnival lineup?
Yam Carnival has announced they will be bringing a vast variety of artists to their line-up, such as Afrobeats artist Davido, US R&B star Kehlani, UK rapstress Ms Banks and more.
See the line-up of names that have been below.
Davido
Kehlani
Yemi Alade
Midas the Jagaban
Ms Banks
Omah Lay
Pa Salieu
Patoranking
Rema
Ari Lennox
Fally Ipupa
Femi Kuti
Nao
Stonebwoy
Fatoumata Diawara
IAMDDB
King Promise
Nesta
Princess Nokia
Honey Dijon
Culoe De Song
DBN Gogo
DJ Lag
DJEFF
Jaguar
Sef Kombo and Kitty Amor
Vigro Deep
More performers are still to be announced.
-
How can I get tickets for the Yam Carnival?
Tickets will go on sale from midday on Thursday April 1, with prices starting at £59.50. Click here for more ticket information.