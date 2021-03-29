Yam Carnival 2021: Dates, tickets, lineup, location & more

29 March 2021, 16:18

Yam Carnival 2021: Dates, tickets, lineup, location & more. Picture: Yam Carnival

Yam Carnival have announced they're returning for 2021! Here's everything we know about the upcoming festival.

Yam Carnival have announced they're returning for 2021. The fun festival will go on this year at Clapham Common, on Saturday 28th August.

The live event will host performances from some of the hottest artists, including Davido, Kehlani, Pa Salieu and more.

Yam Carnival is truly a celebration of Black culture and prides itself on putting the African continent at the heart of the festival. It is a monumental way to celebrate heritage and culture.

Bringing the street/beach/house party and combining it all in one of London’s most iconic outdoor spaces - Yam Carnival is the festival ready to shake London up.

Find out more about the festival below.

  1. What is Yam Carnival?

    On Saturday 28th August, Yam Carnival will be celebrating Black culture from around the world with their festival.

    The day will be home some of the best performances from their exciting line-up of artists.

    It is set to be an unmissable weekend!

    Yam Carnival
    Yam Carnival. Picture: Yam Carnival

  2. Where is Yam Carnival taking place?

    Yam Carnival is taking place at Clapham Common, South London.

    The following transport lines have routes that pass near Clapham Common are;

    Via Bus: 137, 155, 345, 37, 417, 88

    Via train: OVERGROUND

    Via Tube: NORTHERN LINE

  3. What is the Yam Carnival lineup?

    Yam Carnival has announced they will be bringing a vast variety of artists to their line-up, such as Afrobeats artist Davido, US R&B star Kehlani, UK rapstress Ms Banks and more.

    See the line-up of names that have been below.

    Davido

    Kehlani

    Yemi Alade

    Midas the Jagaban

    Ms Banks

    Omah Lay

    Pa Salieu

    Patoranking

    Rema

    Ari Lennox

    Fally Ipupa

    Femi Kuti

    Nao

    Stonebwoy

    Fatoumata Diawara

    IAMDDB

    King Promise

    Nesta

    Princess Nokia

    Honey Dijon

    Culoe De Song

    DBN Gogo

    DJ Lag

    DJEFF

    Jaguar

    Sef Kombo and Kitty Amor

    Vigro Deep

    More performers are still to be announced.

  4. How can I get tickets for the Yam Carnival?

    Tickets will go on sale from midday on Thursday April 1, with prices starting at £59.50. Click here for more ticket information.

