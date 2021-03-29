Yam Carnival 2021: Dates, tickets, lineup, location & more

Yam Carnival have announced they're returning for 2021! Here's everything we know about the upcoming festival.

Yam Carnival have announced they're returning for 2021. The fun festival will go on this year at Clapham Common, on Saturday 28th August.

The live event will host performances from some of the hottest artists, including Davido, Kehlani, Pa Salieu and more.

Yam Carnival is truly a celebration of Black culture and prides itself on putting the African continent at the heart of the festival. It is a monumental way to celebrate heritage and culture.

Bringing the street/beach/house party and combining it all in one of London’s most iconic outdoor spaces - Yam Carnival is the festival ready to shake London up.

Find out more about the festival below.