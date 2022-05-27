Taste of London festival 2022: Date, tickets, venue & more

27 May 2022, 12:03 | Updated: 27 May 2022, 12:09

Expect a next-level collection of 120+ delectable dishes from London’s most talented chefs.
Here's everything you need to know about the Taste of London garden party...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Summer festivities are back with a bang and what better way to celebrate than with five delicious days of feasting in green oasis Regent's Park from June 15-19.

Kicking off the summer festival season and celebrating its 18th birthday, Taste of London will be a one-way ticket to some of the hottest restaurants, world’s best chefs, exclusive culinary experiences, and champagne-fuelled entertainment.

>>>>Get tickets here<<<<

Dine, drink and dance this summer as the perfect al fresco day out is waiting for you.
From Asian to West African, Italian to Spanish, this is a next level feast. Take a look at the menus here

Here’s everything you need to know about the festival…

  1. What dates do Taste of London take place?

    Gates open at 5:30pm on Wednesday 15th June for the first of eight sessions, and close Sunday 19th June.

    It’s not just about the restaurants, there is myriad ways to get involved including the flame-tastic Fire Pit with Food Network or the brand new House of Taste where the 18th birthday party will be getting started…find out more about what’s on here

    Don't miss out on the tastiest event this summer, discover new talent, and get a taste of never-seen-before dishes from your favourite chefs and restaurants.
  2. How do I get tickets to Taste of London?

    Tickets will be available to purchase of Taste of London's official website.

    You can purchase the tickets here.

  3. Where will Taste of London take place?

    The festival location is: Regent’s Park, Outer Circle, London, NW1 5HA and the nearest tube stations are Baker Street, Regent’s Park and Great Portland Street.

    More info and a handy map here.

    We’d recommend planning your route with CityMapper. There is limited parking around Regent’s Park, so travelling by public transport is your best bet (and better for the planet!)

