Taste of London festival 2022: Date, tickets, venue & more

Expect a next-level collection of 120+ delectable dishes from London’s most talented chefs. Picture: Taste of London

Here's everything you need to know about the Taste of London garden party...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Summer festivities are back with a bang and what better way to celebrate than with five delicious days of feasting in green oasis Regent's Park from June 15-19.

Kicking off the summer festival season and celebrating its 18th birthday, Taste of London will be a one-way ticket to some of the hottest restaurants, world’s best chefs, exclusive culinary experiences, and champagne-fuelled entertainment.

Dine, drink and dance this summer as the perfect al fresco day out is waiting for you. Picture: Taste of London

From Asian to West African, Italian to Spanish, this is a next level feast. Take a look at the menus here



Here’s everything you need to know about the festival…