Rolling Loud Portugal 2023: Tickets, line-up & everything you need to know

Rolling Loud Portugal 2023: Tickets, line-up & everything you need to know. Picture: Getty images

Travis Scott, Playboy Carti and Meek Mill are all set to headline Rolling Loud Portugal.

Rolling Loud Portugal is back following it's inaugural event last year, and the 2023 line-up is looking seriously fresh.

Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and Meek Mill are set to headline the festival, which takes place from Wednesday 5th to Friday 7th July 2023 on Prada Da Rocha beach in Portimão, The Algarve, Portugal.

Think soaring cliffs, golden sandy beaches and all the summer vibes.

Travis Scott, Playboy Carti and Meek Mill are set to headline Rolling Loud Portugal! Picture: Event Horizon Entertainment

Plus, there's plenty of British artists making waves on the line-up too, with Aitch, Central Cee, D-Block Europe, Nines, Shaybo, Tion Wayne and Unknown T set to perform, to name a few.

Elsewhere, huge chart-topping artists including Gucci Mane, Kodak Black, GloRilla, Latto and YG are set to bring some major energy to the stage.

General admission tickets include three-day access to the main festival area, and are available to purchase here.

When it comes to accommodation, the Algarve is a very sought-after tourist destination, so expect some great spots to stay in around Portimão, Alvor, Carvoeiro, Lagoa, Lagos, and Albufeira.