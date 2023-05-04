Rolling Loud Portugal 2023: Tickets, line-up & everything you need to know

4 May 2023, 10:00

Rolling Loud Portugal 2023: Tickets, line-up & everything you need to know
Rolling Loud Portugal 2023: Tickets, line-up & everything you need to know. Picture: Getty images

Travis Scott, Playboy Carti and Meek Mill are all set to headline Rolling Loud Portugal.

Rolling Loud Portugal is back following it's inaugural event last year, and the 2023 line-up is looking seriously fresh.

>> GET ROLLING LOUD PORTUGAL TICKETS! <<

Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and Meek Mill are set to headline the festival, which takes place from Wednesday 5th to Friday 7th July 2023 on Prada Da Rocha beach in Portimão, The Algarve, Portugal.

Think soaring cliffs, golden sandy beaches and all the summer vibes.

Travis Scott, Playboy Carti and Meek Mill are set to headline Rolling Loud Portugal!
Travis Scott, Playboy Carti and Meek Mill are set to headline Rolling Loud Portugal! Picture: Event Horizon Entertainment

Plus, there's plenty of British artists making waves on the line-up too, with Aitch, Central Cee, D-Block Europe, Nines, Shaybo, Tion Wayne and Unknown T set to perform, to name a few.

Elsewhere, huge chart-topping artists including Gucci Mane, Kodak Black, GloRilla, Latto and YG are set to bring some major energy to the stage.

General admission tickets include three-day access to the main festival area, and are available to purchase here.

When it comes to accommodation, the Algarve is a very sought-after tourist destination, so expect some great spots to stay in around Portimão, Alvor, Carvoeiro, Lagoa, Lagos, and Albufeira.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Tours & Live Dates

See more Latest Tours & Live Dates

Rema O2 London Show 2023: Everything you need to know

Rema The O2 London Show 2023: Everything you need to know

Post Malone Twelve Carat Tour Europe: Dates, tickets, venues and more

Post Malone Twelve Carat Tour Europe: Dates, tickets, venues and more

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas 'N.Y State of Mind Tour': dates, tickets, venue & more

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas 'N.Y State of Mind' Tour: dates, tickets, venue & more

Sarkodie and The Compozers Live At Ghana Independence 2023: tickets, venue & more

Sarkodie and The Compozers Live At Ghana Independence 2023: tickets, venue & more

Trending

Jamie Foxx, 55, breaks silence on medical emergency amid hospitalisation

Jamie Foxx, 55, breaks silence on medical emergency amid hospitalisation

Teyana Taylor snuck in Chick-fil-A to the 2023 Met Gala

Teyana Taylor snuck in Chick-fil-A to the 2023 Met Gala

A$AP Rocky responds after 'jumping on fan' to get to the Met Gala on time

A$AP Rocky responds after 'jumping on fan' to get to the Met Gala on time

Kylie Jenner 'shut out' of Doja Cat's Met Gala after party

Kylie Jenner 'shut out' of Doja Cat's Met Gala after party

Kylie Jenner

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour setlist: Every single song performed by Beyonce

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour setlist: Every single song performed by Beyonce

Beyonce

Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance is the most-viewed Halftime Show of all time

Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance is the most-viewed Halftime Show of all time

Rihanna