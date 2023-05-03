Rema The O2 London Show 2023: Everything you need to know

3 May 2023, 09:15

Rema The O2 London Show 2023: Everything you need to know
Rema The O2 London Show 2023: Everything you need to know. Picture: Live Nation

Rema is coming to London! Here's what you need to know.

Rema is taking over the charts as one of the biggest breakout Afrobeats stars right now, so you're not going to want to miss his only UK appearance of 2023 in London this year.

The Nigerian musician, whose colossal track 'Calm Down (Remix)' features Selena Gomez and reached number one on the US Afrobeats chart, is taking over London's O2 Arena on 14th November 2023.

Pre-sale tickets go live at 10am on Wednesday 3rd May, while general sale tickets will be available to purchase from 10am on Friday 5th May here.

The original version of 'Calm Down', taken from his debut studio album Rave and Roses, has over 1 billion streams on Spotify, and is the most Shazamed African song of all time, cementing Rema as one of the hottest Afrobeats artists on the scene.

His debut single 'Iron Man' was included on Barrack Obama's summer playlist in 2019, and he was featured on the prestigious Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 ranking in 2021.

