Reggae Recipe Live! with On Air & Ras Kwame: tickets, dates, line-up & more

Reggae Recipe Live! with On Air & Ras Kwame: tickets, dates, line-up & more. Picture: Global/On Air

Featuring performances from Stefflon Don, Stylo G, Alicai Harley and more.

Capital XTRA's Ras Kwame and On Air have teamed up for a unique celebration of the UK’s vibrant Dancehall, Afrobeats and Reggae scenes - Reggae Recipe Live!

On Saturday July 31st, Ras will host a special livestream version of his Reggae Recipe show, filmed at London's vibey Steel Yard venue, and the line-up is second to none.

Chart-topper Stefflon Don leads the way alongside hotshot Alicai Harley, the Fresh Prince of Harlesden Big Zeeks and fast-rising singer-songwriter Chezeeko as well as dancehall superstar Stylo G and the legendary General Levy.

Reggae Recipe Live! with On Air & Ras Kwame takes place on July 31st. Picture: On Air

Each performance is backed by a full live band, helmed by musical director John ‘McNasty’ McKenzie, who has previously worked with artists such as Wiz Kid, Labrinth, Wretch 32, Tinie Tempah and Lily Allen.

“Reggae Recipe LIVE! is a true extension of my Capital XTRA Radio Show,” says Kwame. “With my passion for UK music, arts and culture, this is a platform inspired by the dedicated fans of my show and for the artist’s that I love and support.”

Tickets are available to purchase here.