Post Malone Twelve Carat Tour Europe: Dates, tickets, venues and more. Picture: Live Nation

Post Malone has announced the long awaited European leg of his Twelve Carat Tour!

It's safe to say it's been an epic few years for Posty.

His latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache, marked his fourth consecutive top 5 record on the Top 200, while he scored 'the highest-certified single in RIAA history' with the 17x-platinum Swae Lee-assisted 'Sunflower'.

And now, after an epic 38-city trek across North America, the Grammy-nominated chart-topper is bringing the exhilarating celebration of his latest record to Europe.

Post Malone has announced the UK dates of his long awaited European leg of his Twelve Carat Tour! Picture: Live Nation

The 13-date run kicks off on 22nd April at Oslo’s Telenor Arena, before making stops in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Antwerp, Zurich, Cologne, London, Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester, and wrapping up in Amsterdam at the Ziggo Dome on 19th May.

SEE THE FULL TWELVE CARAT TOUR 2023 EUROPEAN DATES:

Saturday, 22 April 2023 Norway, Oslo Telenor Arena

Tuesday, 25 April 2023 Sweden, Stockholm Avicii Arena*

Wednesday, 26 April 2023 Denmark, Copenhagen Royal Arena*

Friday, 28 April 2023 Belgium, Antwerp Sportpaleis*

Sunday, 30 April 2023 Switzerland, Zurich Hallenstadion*

Monday, 1 May 2023 Germany, Cologne Lanxess Arena*

Thursday, 4 May 2023 UK, London The O2*

Saturday, 6 May 2023 UK, London The O2*

Tuesday, 9 May 2023 Ireland, Dublin 3Arena*

Saturday, 13 May 2023 UK, Glasgow OVO Hydro*

Sunday, 14 May 2023 UK, Birmingham Resorts World Arena*

Tuesday, 16 May 2023 UK, Manchester AO Arena*

Friday, 19 May 2023 Netherlands, Amsterdam Ziggo Dome*

*With Support from Rae Sremmurd

Pre-sale for Twelve Carat Tour kicks off from Wednesday, 1st March at 12PM local time, while general sale will start Friday, 3rd March at 12PM local time on livenation.co.uk.