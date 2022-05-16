N-Dubz announces U.K tour 2022: Dates, tickets, venue & more

N-Dubz announces U.K tour 2022: Dates, tickets, venue & more. Picture: Getty/AEG

N-Dubz are back with a bang! The iconic British Hip-Hop group's U.K tour will take place this November! Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming tour...

N-Dubz have reunited and just announced their U.K tour! The 2022 tour will see group members Tulisa, Dappy and Fazer reform with new music – which will be released this Thursday (May 19th).

The dynamic trio will be releasing a brand new single 'Charmer' – a song featuring their trademark rap storytelling paired with sassy vocals from Tulisa.

N-Dubz are a UK culture phenomenon. Fans will get the chance to hear the group perform their songs live for the first time in 11 years. Picture: Getty

The track was written by the band and produced by Rymez – most known for his work with the likes of Stefflon Don, D Block Europe and Adekunle Gold.

N-Dubz have announced a special 10 date arena tour of the UK in November 2022.

Their arena tour takes in many of the UK’s biggest cities and will give fans a chance to hear all their favourites N-Dubz chunes live for the first time in 11 years.

Here's everything you need to know about N-Dubz's U.K Tour this fall...

What are the dates for N-Dubz U.K tour? The tour kicks off in Newcastle and finishes in Manchester, taking in London's O2 Arena. The group will have social guest, Wes Nelson, joining them on tour. See the full list of dates and venues below; Mon 7 Nov 2022 Newcastle Utilita Arena Tues 8 Nov 2022 Glasgow OVO Hydro Thurs 10 Nov 2022 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena Fri 11 Nov 2022 Leeds First Direct Arena Sat 12 Nov 2022 Birmingham Utilita Arena Mon 14 Nov 2022 Bournemouth International Centre Tues 15 Nov 2022 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena Thurs 17 Nov 2022 London The O2 Fri 18 Nov 2022 Sheffield Utilita Arena Sat 19 Nov 2022 Manchester AO Arena N-Dubz announce their U.K tour in November! Picture: AEG How do I get tickets for N-Dubz U.K tour? General on sale starts Friday, May 20th at 10am local time. Tickets will be available to purchase here.

For 6 years, from 2006 to 2012, N-Dubz dominated the UK charts and contributed majorly to the culture.

Their first two albums 'Uncle B' and 'Against All Odds' were certified platinum in the UK.

In 2009, the group hit No.1 on the UK Singles Chart with 'Number One', a collaboration with Tinchy Stryder.