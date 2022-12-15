Mo Gilligan & Friends: The Black British Takeover Tour - tickets, dates, venues & more
15 December 2022, 10:00
Mo Gilligan announces Mo Gilligan & Friends: The Black British Takeover Tour!
Following two sold-out shows at The O2 in successive years, triple BAFTA winning British comedian Mo Gilligan is taking The Black British Takeover on tour in 2023.
Kicking off at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on 3rd November, the run culminates with a show at London’s Eventim Apollo on November 30th.
With Eddie Kadi returning as host, the tour will include the very best in headline names and emerging artists from the Black British Comedy Circuit.
See the full list of dates below:
November 2023
- Friday 3rd - Manchester, O2 Apollo
- Friday10th - Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- Saturday 18th - Cardiff, International Arena
- Thursday 30th - London, Eventim Apollo
December 2023
- Thursday 7th - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
Of the new tour, Mo Gilligan says: "I’m really proud of the Black British comedy circuit. It’s where it all started for me and it's full of so much incredible talent. I’m absolutely honoured to be heading out on tour with these phenomenal comics to showcase even more history making line ups.”
Tickets will be available on General Sale on Friday 16th December at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk.