Mo Gilligan & Friends: The Black British Takeover Tour - tickets, dates, venues & more

Mo Gilligan announces Mo Gilligan & Friends: The Black British Takeover Tour!

Following two sold-out shows at The O2 in successive years, triple BAFTA winning British comedian Mo Gilligan is taking The Black British Takeover on tour in 2023.

Kicking off at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on 3rd November, the run culminates with a show at London’s Eventim Apollo on November 30th.

With Eddie Kadi returning as host, the tour will include the very best in headline names and emerging artists from the Black British Comedy Circuit.

See the full list of dates below:

November 2023

Friday 3rd - Manchester, O2 Apollo

Friday10th - Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

Saturday 18th - Cardiff, International Arena

Thursday 30th - London, Eventim Apollo

December 2023

Thursday 7th - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Of the new tour, Mo Gilligan says: "I’m really proud of the Black British comedy circuit. It’s where it all started for me and it's full of so much incredible talent. I’m absolutely honoured to be heading out on tour with these phenomenal comics to showcase even more history making line ups.”

Tickets will be available on General Sale on Friday 16th December at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk.