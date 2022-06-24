Kid Cudi at the O2 London 2022: tickets, date & everything you need to know

Kid Cudi is coming to the UK this November!

Kid Cudi is bringing his To The Moon 2022 World Tour to the UK!

The Grammy Award-winning rapper is set to play London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday 15th November 2022, marking his first UK appearance since 2009.

Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, will play a whopping 27 cities around the globe on his newly announced world tour, with this special London show following an extensive run of dates in North America, Europe and Japan.

On September 30, 2022 Kid Cudi will debut “Entergalactic,” an animated music series he created with Netflix. A brand-new studio album also titled “Entergalactic” will accompany the series. The first single “Do What I Want” was released on all platforms June 10.

Tickets for the O2 London show go on sale at 10am on Friday 24th June and are available from www.kidcudi.com/tour.

