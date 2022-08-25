Jack Harlow UK Tour 2022: tickets, dates, venues and more

Jack Harlow UK Tour 2022: tickets, dates, venues and more. Picture: LiveNation

Jack Harlow is bringing his Come Home The Kids Miss You tour to the UK this November!

Calling all Jack Harlow fans - the Kentucky rapper is heading to the UK this November on his Come Home The Kids Miss You tour.

Fresh off the release of his sophomore album of the same name, three-time Grammy nominated hitmaker Jack will perform a six-date stint across Birmingham, London, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and Nottingham.

Jack Harlow is heading to the UK this November on his Come Home The Kids Miss You tour. Picture: LiveNation

See the full list of UK tour dates below.

  • O2 Academy Birmingham | 2nd November 2022
  • OVO Arena Wembley | 3rd November 2022
  • O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester | 4th November 2022
  • O2 Academy Glasgow | 6th November 2022
  • O2 Academy Leeds | 7th November 2022
  • Rock City Nottingham | 8th November 2022

Dropping in May this year, Come Home the Kids Miss You debuted at at number three on the US Billboard 200 and became Harlow's highest-charting album of his career.

The record boasts hit singles 'Nail Tech' and 'First Class', as well as features from heavyweights Drake, Lil' Wayne, Pharrell Williams and Justin Timberlake.

