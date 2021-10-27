Davido at London's O2 Arena 2022: dates, tickets, times and more

27 October 2021, 12:06

Davido at London's O2 Arena 2022: dates, tickets, times and more
Picture: Getty/LiveNation

The Afrobeats star is headlining London's O2 Arena in March 2022.

Davido is heading to the UK!

>>> GET DAVIDO TICKETS HERE! <<<

The Afrobeats chart-topper is headlining London's O2 Arena on 5th March 2022, where he'll be performing some of his biggest tunes including his new track with Tion Wayne and Jae5, 'Who's True'.

Davido is bringing his biggest hits to London's O2 Arena on 5th March 2022.
Picture: LiveNation

Tickets go on sale on Friday 29th October and will be available for purchase here.

BET Award winner Davido dropped his third studio album A Better Time in November 2020, which boasted huge features from the likes of Nicki Minaj, Nas, Young Thug, Chris Brown, Tiwa Savage, Lil Baby, Hit-Boy and more.

