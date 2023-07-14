Davido London & Manchester Shows 2023/24: Tickets, venues & more

Davido is heading to the UK! Picture: Live Nation

Everything you need to know about Davido's headline shows in London and Manchester.

Davido is heading the UK to perform two headline shows, and it's going to be epic.

The global superstar will be performing at O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester on Wednesday 13th September, followed by a massive arena show at The O2, London on Sunday 28th January, 2024.

Fans can look forward to an exciting live show experience filled with energy, vibrant visuals, and an electrifying atmosphere along with special guest performances!

The hotly-anticipated shows come off the back of the hitmaker's record-breaking launch of his fourth album, Timeless, which catapulted him to his first-ever Top 10 position on the UK charts.

Davido's latest record features the mammoth hit single 'Unavailable', which dropped back in Mat and peaked at number 1 on the UK Afrobeats Singles Chart.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 14th July at 10AM at livenation.co.uk.