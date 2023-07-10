Capital XTRA throws Brunch 'N' Beats Party with Mentos at Between The Bridges, Southbank!

Brunch 'N' Beats is here! Picture: Global

Here's everything you need to know about the party of the summer!

Capital XTRA is bringing the biggest Hip Hop & RnB beats to Between The Bridges on Sunday 30th July 2023 with Capital XTRA Brunch ‘N’ Beats with Mentos.

Join us for the hottest day party of the summer, featuring Capital XTRA’s finest DJs, plus delicious street food and drinks from Between The Bridge’s pop up vendors.

Early bird tickets for Capital XTRA’s Brunch N Beats go on sale from 8am tomorrow exclusively on Global Player OR here!

Our friends at Mentos will also have loads of instant win prizes up for grabs!

When is Capital XTRA's Brunch 'N' Beats? Brunch 'N' Beats will take place on Sunday 30th July 2023. Doors will open at 15:00 and close at 18:00, with the event ending at 22:00. Please note that there will be no re admission. The venue is The Pier Deck @ Between The Bridges, The Queen's Walk, London SE1. Join us on at the hottest summer party! Picture: Global How can I get tickets for Brunch 'N' Beats? You can find tickets for Capital XTRA Brunch ‘n’ Beats with Mentos here. See prices below: Early Bird Tickets - £10.00 plus booking fee

General Admission tickets - £20.00 plus booking fee Please present your ticket along with your photo I.D. at the Pier Deck Entrance Tickets are entry only and do not include food & drink. Age Policy This event is 18 and over – valid photographic I.D is required on entry Who's on the line-up for Capital XTRA Brunch ‘n’ Beats with Mentos? The hottest summer party around needs a stellar line up of the biggest DJs and of course we've got you covered. Our very own Manny Norté, DJ Semtex, Dynamic, Teeshow and Ras Kwame will be there playing the biggest summer sounds. Expect Hip Hop, Afrobeats, Dancehall and R&B at the sickest brunch of the summer! What food will be at Capital XTRA Brunch ‘n’ Beats with Mentos? A list of available food vendors are here: https://betweenthebridges.co.uk/food-and-drink/ All food & drink vendors are cashless and AMEX is accepted. What is the bag policy? Guests will only be able to bring 1 x small bag (max: 35cmx40cmx19xcm) into the venue. There is no cloakroom at the venue.

All tickets are sold subject to these promoter’s terms and conditions available here, which you will be deemed to have accepted once you complete your purchase.

Capital XTRA: Capital XTRA Brunch n Beats with Mentos

Please read them carefully prior to purchase and contact the promoter with any queries you may have prior to purchase.