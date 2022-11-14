Burna Boy at London Stadium 2023: tickets, dates, and more

14 November 2022, 09:25

Burna Boy at London Stadium 2023: tickets, dates, and more
Burna Boy at London Stadium 2023: tickets, dates, and more. Picture: Spaceship Records / Robomagic

Burna Boy is headlining none other than London Stadium next year!

Burna Boy is bringing his afrobeats flair to London Stadium next summer, and you're not going to want to miss it.

The African giant will perform as part of his 'Love, Damini' tour in London on Saturday 3rd June 2023 to a crowd of 60,000 people.

Burna Boy will be at London Stadium next year.
Burna Boy will be at London Stadium next year. Picture: Spaceship Records

Burna Boy is a figurehead in the afrobeats scene, and is known for his songs like 'Last Last', 'On the Low' and 'Ye'.

Boasting features from Dave, Ed Sheeran and Wizkid to name a few, Burna Boy is one of the hottest artists on the planet right now.

He will be embarking on a stadium tour to celebrate his album titled 'Love, Damini', which was released to critical acclaim.

Burna Boy will bring his Love Damini tour to London next year.
Burna Boy will bring his Love Damini tour to London next year. Picture: Getty Images

Love, Damini is the sixth studio album by Nigerian singer Burna Boy, and serves as the follow up to 2020's 'Twice as Tall'.

You can find tickets for Burna Boy's 'Love Damini' London Stadium show when they go on sale here.

