BLXST Before You Go Tour London 2022: date, tickets, info and more. Picture: Live Nation

BLXST is heading to London in November!

BLXST is bringing his Before You Go Tour to the UK this November, and you're not going to want to miss it.

The California rapper - whose chart-topping hits include 'Chosen', 'Overrated' and 'Don't Forget' - will be heading to London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on 13th November, 2022.

Tickets to BLXST's London show will be available to purchase here.

Boasting co-signs from the likes of Anderson .Paak, Kehlani, NBA superstar Russell Westbrook, Yara Shahidi, Jordyn Woods, and Gabrielle Union, BLXST is one of the hottest hitmakers in the Hip-Hop and R&B game right now.

"I want to speak to the kid who is in his bedroom all alone wondering if this is possible and showing him it is," he says of mission statement.

"My life is the definition of dreams to reality. I’m here to let you know you’re not alone. That’s the most important thing always."