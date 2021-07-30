ALT+ LDN 2021: tickets, lineup, dates and more

ALT+ LDN 2021: tickets, lineup, dates and more. Picture: Getty/ALT+

The festival is taking over Clapham Common on Bank Holiday Monday 30th August.

ALT+ LDN is set to take over Clapham Common this Bank Holiday, bringing together the biggest names in modern alternative culture.

Taking place on Monday 30th August, the festival will see rap and rock stars including Playboi Carti, Architects, Lil Yachty and Machine Gun Kelly take the stage.

