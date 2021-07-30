ALT+ LDN 2021: tickets, lineup, dates and more

30 July 2021, 06:00

ALT+ LDN 2021: tickets, lineup, dates and more. Picture: Getty/ALT+

The festival is taking over Clapham Common on Bank Holiday Monday 30th August.

ALT+ LDN is set to take over Clapham Common this Bank Holiday, bringing together the biggest names in modern alternative culture.

Taking place on Monday 30th August, the festival will see rap and rock stars including Playboi Carti, Architects, Lil Yachty and Machine Gun Kelly take the stage.

  1. When and where is ALT+ LDN 2021?

    ALT+ LDN 2021 is set to take place at Clapham Common, South London on Monday 30th August, 2021.

    The nearest tube station to the festival is Clapham Common underground station.

  2. Who's on the ALT+ LDN 2021 line-up?

    ALT+ LDN has delivered an epic line-up for their inaugural 2021 event.

    US hip-hop sensation Playboi Carti will be taking on the Open Air Stage, as will Lil Yachty, The Kid Laroi, Lil Skies and more.

    Over at the Indoor Arena, artists including Architects and Machine Gun Kelly are set to perform, while Princess Nokia and Smokepurpp are just two of the names performing at The Kave.

    See the full line-up below.

    ALT+ LDN has delivered an epic line-up for their inaugural 2021 event. Picture: ALT+ LDN

  3. How can I get tickets to ALT+ LDN 2021?

    Tickets for ALT+ LDN are available to purchase here.

