50 Cent The Final Lap Tour 2023 UK: Dates, tickets, venues & more

50 Cent The Final Lap Tour 2023 UK: Dates, tickets, venues & more. Picture: Live Nation

50 Cent embarks on a global tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his game-changing debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

Produced by Live Nation and presented by Sire Spirits, The Final Lap Tour will see the rapper - real name Curtis Jackson - head across North America and Europe.

Fans can expect dozens of fan-favorite and chart-topping hits along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades.

50 Cent is coming to the UK! Picture: Live Nation

Plus, the tour will feature support from special guest and Fif's longtime friend, Busta Rhymes, across all dates and Jeremih supporting on all North American dates - with more special guests to be announced!

See the full UK dates for the The Final Lap Tour 2023 below:

Thu Nov 09 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

Fri Nov 10 – Manchester, England – AO Arena

Sat Nov 11 – London, England – The O2

Sun Nov 12 – Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena

Tickets will be available to purchase from Friday 12th May here.