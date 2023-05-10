50 Cent The Final Lap Tour 2023 UK: Dates, tickets, venues & more
10 May 2023, 14:19
50 Cent embarks on a global tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his game-changing debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.
Produced by Live Nation and presented by Sire Spirits, The Final Lap Tour will see the rapper - real name Curtis Jackson - head across North America and Europe.
Fans can expect dozens of fan-favorite and chart-topping hits along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades.
Plus, the tour will feature support from special guest and Fif's longtime friend, Busta Rhymes, across all dates and Jeremih supporting on all North American dates - with more special guests to be announced!
See the full UK dates for the The Final Lap Tour 2023 below:
- Thu Nov 09 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
- Fri Nov 10 – Manchester, England – AO Arena
- Sat Nov 11 – London, England – The O2
- Sun Nov 12 – Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena
Tickets will be available to purchase from Friday 12th May here.