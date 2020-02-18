BRITs 2020 red carpet: the best looks from Lizzo to Mabel

The stars of the Brit Awards 2020 brought the glamour. Picture: Getty

See the best outfits from The Brit Awards 2020 red carpet, from Lizzo to Mabel.

The 2020 BRIT Awards have arrived and the stars have turned out for the biggest night in British music.

As the red carpet rolls out at London's O2 Arena, let's take a look at the night's best-dressed musicians and celebrities - because let's face it, it's one of the best parts of any awards show.

From Mabel to Lizzo, check out the looks below.