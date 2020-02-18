BRITs 2020 red carpet: the best looks from Lizzo to Mabel

18 February 2020, 17:20 | Updated: 18 February 2020, 18:54

The stars of the Brit Awards 2020 brought the glamour.
The stars of the Brit Awards 2020 brought the glamour. Picture: Getty

See the best outfits from The Brit Awards 2020 red carpet, from Lizzo to Mabel.

The 2020 BRIT Awards have arrived and the stars have turned out for the biggest night in British music.

As the red carpet rolls out at London's O2 Arena, let's take a look at the night's best-dressed musicians and celebrities - because let's face it, it's one of the best parts of any awards show.

From Mabel to Lizzo, check out the looks below.

  1. Mabel

    Solo female nominee Mabel was a vision in red.
    Solo female nominee Mabel was a vision in red. Picture: Getty

  2. Billie Eilish

    Billie rocked a head-to-toe Burberry look.
    Billie rocked a head-to-toe Burberry look. Picture: Getty

  3. Dave

    Dave looked sharp in a green suit.
    Dave looked sharp in a green suit. Picture: Getty

  4. Stormzy

    Stormzy looked crisp in an all-white outfit.
    Stormzy looked crisp in an all-white outfit. Picture: Getty

  5. Lizzo

    Lizzo arrived in an unusual gown inspired by a bar of chocolate.
    Lizzo arrived in an unusual gown inspired by a bar of chocolate. Picture: Getty

  6. Aitch

    Aitch arrived suited and booted.
    Aitch arrived suited and booted. Picture: Getty

  7. Burna Boy

    Burna Boy looked cosy in a puffer.
    Burna Boy looked cosy in a puffer. Picture: Getty

  8. Celeste

    Celeste looked demure and classy in a button-down dress.
    Celeste looked demure and classy in a button-down dress. Picture: Getty

  9. Jorja Smith

    Jorja Smith wore a bold bodysuit.
    Jorja Smith wore a bold bodysuit. Picture: Getty

  10. Dizzee Rascal

    Dizzee Rascal looked slick in a leather jacket.
    Dizzee Rascal looked slick in a leather jacket. Picture: Getty

  11. Michael Ward

    Top Boy's Michael Ward looked dapper in all-black.
    Top Boy's Michael Ward looked dapper in all-black. Picture: Getty

  12. AJ Tracey

    AJ Tracey wore a crisp white suit.
    AJ Tracey wore a crisp white suit. Picture: Getty

  13. Maya Jama

    Maya Jama looked incredible in a figure-hugging black dress.
    Maya Jama looked incredible in a figure-hugging black dress. Picture: Getty

  14. Mahalia

    Mahalia looked sensational in a velvet gown.
    Mahalia looked sensational in a velvet gown. Picture: Getty

  15. Neneh Cherry

    Neheh Cherry arrived in support of daughter Mabel in a stunning suit.
    Neheh Cherry arrived in support of daughter Mabel in a stunning suit. Picture: Getty

  16. Lewis Capaldi

    Lewis Capaldi cut a casual figure in a blue shirt and black trousers.
    Lewis Capaldi cut a casual figure in a blue shirt and black trousers. Picture: Getty

