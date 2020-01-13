Yung Joc: Why is rapper driving for 'Pull Up N Go'?

Yung Joc driving for rideshare app Pull Up N Go. Picture: PA

GRAMMY-nominated rapper Yung Joc has worked with the likes of Chris Brown and Trey Songz, but is now driving for a rideshare company.

After a hugely successful rap career which has seen him work alongside notable artists including T-Pain, Chris Brown and Trey Songz, rapper Yung Joc has now been spotted working as a driver for rideshare company 'Pull Up N Go'.

A video began to circulate on social media which showed a man who strongly resembled the 'It's Goin Down' rapper before Yung Joc himself took to Instagram to post about the rideshare app.

Do you see anything wrong with this? #yungjoc pic.twitter.com/E3PO6ztm05 — K I N G 2 1 5 (@KING215___) January 12, 2020

Is Yung Joc driving for a rideshare app?

In the widely shared video, which was filmed on Thursday morning in Atlanta, a woman is heard telling her driver that he sounds familiar, before they ask directly if he's Yung Joc to which he says "well I think you already put that together".

One of the passengers proceeds to ask Yung Joc why he’s driving for 'Pull Up N Go' before claiming Yung Joc must've “fell off or something”. The rapper responds by claiming the job is "an easy way to get some easy money" and states that he gets to meet a lot of people whilst doing it.

The passenger later addressed her “fell off” comment in an interview with The Shade Room saying, “He actually didn’t react how I thought he would. He just basically was telling me that's my problem if I feel he fell off for having multiple streams of income.”

Is Yung Joc broke?

After Yung Joc was spotted driving for rideshare app 'Pull Up N Go' in Atlanta, there were suggestions that the rapper must be broke, however he claimed it's just "an easy way to make some easy money".

Back in 2012, Yung Joc was involved in legal action with Diddy's Bad Boy Entertainment label and Block Entertainment after they were sued by an Atlanta record label for copyright infringement, but there'd been no suggestion that the rapper was having any money issues.

What is Yung Joc's net worth?

According to celebritynetworth.com, rapper Yung Joc's net worth is $8 million. The majority of Yung Joc's wealth is reportedly from his successful music career, whilst his appearance on TV show Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is also said to have earned him a considerable amount.

