29 December 2020, 10:55 | Updated: 29 December 2020, 10:58

YouTuber Grace Victory in coma with Covid hours after giving birth. Picture: Instagram

The social media star, 30, was put in a coma shortly after giving birth to her baby boy.

British YouTube star Grace Victory has been in a coma with Covid since the day after she gave birth to her baby boy.

The influencer, 30, caught the virus two weeks ago while she was pregnant with her first child.

In a statement released on Grace's behalf on her Instagram, it revealed that the YouTube star had developed mild symptoms, but her condition started to deteriorate.

On Christmas Eve, doctors decided the baby should be induced. However, Grace's baby was not due until February 2021.

Grace Victory shares her baby boy with artist LPW
Grace Victory shares her baby boy with artist LPW. Picture: Instagram

The baby was born healthy but a day later Grace was taking into intensive care after developing breathing problems.

The YouTuber has since been placed in an induced coma as she continues to battle the virus.

On Monday (Dec. 18) Grace's family released a statement which read: 'As you guys know, Grace gave birth on Christmas Eve to a beautiful baby boy, who is currently doing so well, he's incredible.'

'We love him so much. Grace developed Covid-19 two weeks ago and although her symptoms were mild at first, they worsened as the days went on.'

Grace's family explained: 'Which meant they had to deliver the baby as soon as possible, as she was just too unwell to carry on with the pregnancy.

Grace Victory's family releases a statement on Instagram, detailing her health condition
Grace Victory's family releases a statement on Instagram, detailing her health condition. Picture: Instagram

'Grace was admitted into intensive care on Christmas Day due to issues with her breathing & therefore they had to make the decision of placing her into an induced coma, to give her body the rest it needs, in order to recover.'

The message ended: 'She's currently stable but please keep her in your thoughts & prayers'.

'We Love her so, so much and we know she'll come out of this stronger than ever. She has dedicated her whole career to healing people, we now ask that you pray, to heal her.' 

'Grace's Family & bubba x.'. Many of graces celebrity friends and fans took to the comment section to send their well wishes.

Grace Victory documented her pregnancy on Instagram with images and videos of her baby bump
Grace Victory documented her pregnancy on Instagram with images and videos of her baby bump. Picture: Instagram

Grace, who is from High Wycombe, is most known for delivering candid videos talking about important topics such as eating disorders and mental health.

We're wishing Grace Victory a speedy recovery.

