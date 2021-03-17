Who is Young Adz’s girlfriend: How long have they been dating and is he married?

Who is Young Adz’s girlfriend and is he married?

Young Adz revealed he had a girlfriend in late 2020 after sharing snaps with a mystery girl on social media.

The DBE rapper has shared heartfelt tweets since, with many fans speculating about who his girlfriend is.

So, who is Young Adz’s girlfriend? How long have they been together and are they married?

Let’s take a look…

Young Adz is allegedly married to his girlfriend. Picture: Snapchat

Who is Young Adz’s girlfriend?

Young Adz has shared a number of snaps with his girlfriend. Picture: Instagram

Since the ‘UFO’ rapper has never tagged his beau in posts, people have speculated about who the mystery girl in his snaps is.

It has been heavily rumoured on Twitter that his girlfriend is French and her first name is Juliette.

She is also allegedly 20 years old and doesn't appear to have an Instagram page.

They have been together for a number of months, with his girl making appearances on his Snapchat in November/December of last year.

I dno what I done to find this girl but I’m thankful 💯 — Album Out Now (@YoungAdz1) March 16, 2021

Young Adz via instagram stories pic.twitter.com/1zZBEkZtlU — DBEDaily (@DailyDBE) December 3, 2020

Is Young Adz married?

Many fans think Young Adz and his girlfriend are married. Picture: Instagram

Many fans have speculated about whether or not Young Adz is married to his girlfriend, with many claiming they are.

In various tweets and Instagram comments, some people have claimed to have seen her wearing a wedding ring in some snaps, while others have said they both had an Islamic Nikah ceremony, due to their faiths.

However, Young Adz is yet to confirm the news himself.

