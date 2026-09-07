Who is Young Adz’s wife? How long have they been together?

7 September 2026, 17:43 | Updated: 7 September 2026, 17:45

D-Block Europe on 'Home Alone 2', Marriage, Jewellery & More | Homegrown | Capital XTRA

The UK rapper first publicly revealed he was in a relationship in late 2020. Now, the star has admitted that he is married.

Young Adz initially revealed that he had a girlfriend in late 2020 after sharing snaps with a mystery girl on social media, later revealing he married his wife in a Capital XTRA interview. So who is Young Adz ex-wife, Juliette Williams? Is she dating Hugo Ekitike?

The DBE rapper kept his relationship privaye at the time, however since their split, he has dropped a song throwing shots at his ex-wife and her new relationship.

So, who is Young Adz’s wife? How long have they been together and are they married?

Let’s take a look…

Young Adz has admitted that he is married to his girlfriend.
Young Adz has admitted that he is married to his girlfriend. Picture: Snapchat

Who is Young Adz’s wife?

Young Adz has shared a number of snaps with his girlfriend.
Young Adz has shared a number of snaps with his girlfriend. Picture: Instagram

While the ‘UFO’ rapper has never tagged his beau in posts, people quickly figured out who she was.

It was heavily rumoured on Twitter that his girlfriend is French and her first name is Juliette, which was later confirmed

They were together for a number of months, with his girlfriend making appearances on his Snapchat in November/December of last year.

The couple was then married for four years, with the pair splitting in early 2026.

Is Young Adz married?

Many fans think Young Adz and his girlfriend are married.
Many fans think Young Adz and his girlfriend are married. Picture: Instagram

In an interview with Capital XTRA's very own Robert Bruce, back in 2021, Young Adz revealed he was married.

When asked about a marriage line in the lyrics of his track 'Black Sheep', Young Adz said "I'm muslim so you're supposed to be married. We don't do this girlfriend ting, well you shouldn't like a lot of other things. You should be with someone you want to marry"

Robert then asked if he Adz sees marriage for himself, where Adz said: "yeah I'm married now".

He added that his intention weren't to get married, however he met the right one.

Prior to Young Adz admitting he is married, fans speculated about whether or not Young Adz was married to his girlfriend.

In various tweets and Instagram comments, some people have claimed to have seen her wearing a wedding ring in some snaps, while others have said they both had an Islamic Nikah ceremony, due to their faiths.

However, Young Adz is yet to confirm the news himself.

And as of 2026, he is no longer married.

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