Who is Krept's ex-girlfriend Sasha Ellese? Age, background & Instagram revealed. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Krept recently revealed that he and his long-term girlfriend, Sasha Ellese, have split up. The news came as a shock to fans, as there was no sign of a break up.

On Monday (Feb 22) The 31-year-old rapper took to Twitter to reveal that they have been just "friends" for a while now, but continue to co-parent their daughter Nala Johnson.

But who is Sasha Ellese? And why did the pair break up?