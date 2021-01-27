Who is XXXTentacion's baby mama Jenesis Sanchez? Instagram and age revealed

XXXTentacion's baby mama Jenesis Sanchez pays tribute to the rapper. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Rapper XXXTentacion was tragically shot dead in June 2018, before getting the chance to meet his baby boy.

The identity of XXXTentacion's baby mumma was kept under wraps for a while after the rapper's passing, through fear she and the baby would attract unwanted media attention.

However, Jenesis Sanchez began to see social media as a platform where she could interact with X's fans and give them updates on their baby boy, Gekyume.

Who is Jenesis Sanchez?

Jenesis is a 22-year-old originally from Providence, Rhode Island. At an early age, however, she moved to Tampa, Florida, with her parents and has lived there ever since.

Speaking to Local 10, Sanchez commented about the secrecy around her identity, saying: "I've been closed off for such a long time."

She then revealed that she had to undergo an emergency C-section when giving birth to her baby boy, so wanted to avoid extra pressure at the time.

What Is Jenesis Sanchez Instagram?

Jenesis Sanchez's Instagram handle is @jenesisgiselle. Her account boasts a whopping 604k followers.

The social media sensation often shares the sweetest photos of hers and XXXTentacion's son, Gekyume.

How did she meet XXXTentacion?

The pair had been a couple since January 2018, but had known each other for some years prior.

Sanchez revealed they met through a mutual friend, who introduced them at a party.

In February 2018, Sanchez then moved from her home in Tampa to Parkland, in order to be closer to her boyfriend.

What's the name of their baby boy?

According to Sanchez, she and XXXTentacion had already picked out names for their baby before the rapper's untimely death.

If it were a girl, they would have called her Xiorra after a character from the video game 'Kingdom Hearts'.

As it stands, Jenesis gave birth to a baby boy on January 26, naming him Gekyume (pronounced Gek-yoom).

She said: "Gekyume means different state or next universe of thought. And yes, Jahseh picked out this name before he passed away."

"I know it's kind of hard to say, Gekyume. So, he goes by Yume."

What has Jenesis said about the death of the rapper?

Jenesis describes her and Jahesh Onfroy (XXXTentacion's real name) as "hermit crabs" who "didn't go out much."

She recalls spending hours playing video games at home with the late rapper, before commenting on how she will bring up their son: "I'm definitely not going to ever lie about him [XXXTentacion]. He's going to hear about his dad 24/7."

Sanchez added: "I'm going to tell him about all the fond memories I have with his dad, Jahseh. I'm going to tell him how much his dad would have loved him. I know sometimes, probably when he gets older, it will affect him more than now when he is younger, but he's definitely going to know about his father."

On Tuesday (Jan 26) 2021, Sanchez penned a letter to her late boyfriend on Gekyume's birthday.

"I used to think where did I go wrong in a past life when I lost you," reads the letter that was obtained by XXL.

The letter continues to read: "Now all I can think about is you and I must of done something right to create such a divine being. Gekyume. He's getting so big it's crazy. To think he's about to be two, how times passing. He's so grown saying words 'Mama,' 'Papa' when he sees your photos."

Sanchez continues: "It's a bittersweet moment for me every time. He's so handsome and has so much personality. Super intelligent, bubbly and full of energy. I can't with his little attitude, just like yours *eye roll*. But lowkey warms my heart."

Jenesis also shared a tribute video where she is seen writing and reading the letter aloud. See above.