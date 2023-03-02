Wu-Tang Clan & Nas 'N.Y State of Mind' Tour: dates, tickets, venue & more

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas 'N.Y State of Mind Tour': dates, tickets, venue & more. Picture: Live Nation

Here's how you can get tickets for Wu-Tang Clan and Nas' headline tour.

Hip Hop legends Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have announced a co-headlining tour, and are reviving their NY State of Mind at a city near you.

They announced the news on Instagram by saying "The saga continues worldwide!", and shared a poster for their tour dates.

The Hip Hop maestros are concluding their European dates with a show at the O2 Arena on 13th June 2023.

N.Y State of Mind Tour. Picture: Live Nation

Nas last project album was November 2022's King Disease II while Wu-Tang last issued A Better Tomorrow in 2014.

Both artists are teaming up to tour in the year that Hip Hop music turns 50 - and are sure to bring their flame to London.

With classics like C.R.E.A.M from Wu-Tang and The World Is Yours by Nas, the artists are sure to shut down the O2 Arena with their Hip Hop flair.

Wu-Tang is taking to the O2 Arena this June. Picture: Live Nation

Wu-Tang Clan have been touring as a unit since their debut record Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) came out in 1993.

Nas has been on the scene since the early 1990s, and has collaborated with the likes of J-Lo, Missy Elliott and DJ Khaled.

In 2021, his album King's Disease won Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards, cementing his status as one of the greatest in Hip Hop.

Nas will be joining Wu-Tang at the O2 Arena. Picture: Live Nation

How can I get tickets for the N.Y State of Mind Tour?

Artist presale starts February 28, with additional presales starting throughout the week before general sale.

Tickets go on sale on general release from Friday, March 3 at 9am.

You can find tickets here on Live Nation.