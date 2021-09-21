Who is Oloni? Career, Instagram, age & more

21 September 2021, 17:14

Oloni is a sex and relationships expert.
Oloni is a sex and relationships expert. Picture: Instagram: @oloni

Here's everything you need to know about relationship expert, Oloni.

Oloni, full name Dami Olonisakin, is best known for sparking social media discussions with her sex and relationship based conversation.

The British Nigerian, London-based, podcast host is known for her catch phrase: "ladies shall we have some fun".

10 facts you need to know about Yung Filly

But, what else do we know about Oloni?

  1. What is Oloni's career?

    Oloni is a sex and relationships expert and social media influencer.

    She specifically focuses on helping women with their sex and relationship dilemmas whilst encouraging sex-positive conversation.

    Oloni is a sex and relationships expert
    Oloni is a sex and relationships expert. Picture: Oloni

    As well as this, she is the co-host of the 'Laid Bare' podcast which discusses sex and relationships; with the hosts sharing their thoughts and answering listeners dilemmas.

    Oloni also runs an award winning blog titled 'Simply Oloni'.

  2. How old is Oloni?

    Oloni is 31 years old, being born on August 6, 1990.

  3. What does Oloni's catch-phrase "ladies shall we have some fun" mean?

    Oloni often sparks controversial conversation on Twitter, starting with "Ladies shall we have some fun?".

    She often then asks women to DM her on certain sex and relationship based issues; then sharing the drama-filled stories to the timeline.

  4. What is Oloni's Instagram?

    Oloni can be found on Instagram at: @Oloni.

  5. What is Oloni's twitter?

    Oloni can be found on Twitter at: @Oloni.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

T.I 'F*ck Em' lyrics meaning explained

T.I 'Fuck Em' lyrics meaning explained

Adele's dating history

Adele's dating history: from Skepta to Rich Paul

Chloe Bailey fans react to Gunna shooting his shot following VMAs performance

Chloe Bailey fans react to Gunna shooting his shot following VMAs performance
Fans are compared the two artists

Drake fans debate whether he's 'bigger than Michael Jackson in his peak'

Drake

Trending

Fans can look forward to volume 3 of the iconic show

Rihanna Savage x Fenty Vol 3 - what day is it on?

Rihanna

Travis Scott's new album 'Utopia' will be coming in 2021

Travis Scott new album 2021 'Utopia': release date, tracklist, features & more
Who is Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul? Age, Instagram, career & more

Who is Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul? Age, Instagram, career & more
Who is Karen Civil?

Who is Karen Civil? Age, career, Instagram and more

Meek called out Karen Cvil on Twitter

Meek Mill and Karen Civil Twitter beef explained