Who is Oloni? Career, Instagram, age & more
21 September 2021, 17:14
Here's everything you need to know about relationship expert, Oloni.
Oloni, full name Dami Olonisakin, is best known for sparking social media discussions with her sex and relationship based conversation.
The British Nigerian, London-based, podcast host is known for her catch phrase: "ladies shall we have some fun".
But, what else do we know about Oloni?
What is Oloni's career?
Oloni is a sex and relationships expert and social media influencer.
She specifically focuses on helping women with their sex and relationship dilemmas whilst encouraging sex-positive conversation.
As well as this, she is the co-host of the 'Laid Bare' podcast which discusses sex and relationships; with the hosts sharing their thoughts and answering listeners dilemmas.
Oloni also runs an award winning blog titled 'Simply Oloni'.
How old is Oloni?
Oloni is 31 years old, being born on August 6, 1990.
What does Oloni's catch-phrase "ladies shall we have some fun" mean?
Oloni often sparks controversial conversation on Twitter, starting with "Ladies shall we have some fun?".
She often then asks women to DM her on certain sex and relationship based issues; then sharing the drama-filled stories to the timeline.
Ladies, shall we have some fun? ☺️— . (@Oloni) March 30, 2020
What is Oloni's Instagram?
Oloni can be found on Instagram at: @Oloni.
What is Oloni's twitter?
Oloni can be found on Twitter at: @Oloni.