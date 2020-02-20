Whitney Houston hologram divides fans as "disturbing" live tour announced

20 February 2020, 11:55

Whitney Houston's hologram appeared on This Morning performing 'Greatest Love Of All' and fans weren't happy.

Eight years after rapper Tupac's hologram appeared at Coachella alongside Snoop Dogg, Whitney Houston's family have commissioned a hologram of the singer to go on tour around the UK and Europe this year.

But fans were less than positive about the Whitney Houston hologram, with some people labelling it "sad and disturbing", whilst others labelled the whole thing "a mess".

A Whitney Houston hologram is going on tour
A Whitney Houston hologram is going on tour. Picture: Getty

The tour, called 'An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour' has been created with Pat Houston, Whitney's sister-in-law and she told the media that it's the right time for this to happen.

Speaking at an event showing off the new technology, Pat Houston said, “This is something that she wanted to do. I get very emotional watching this, because it is so, so close to what she wanted. The only thing missing is her, physically.”

Fans who got a preview of the Whitney Houston hologram on TV show This Morning were less than positive about the new technology, with some people left feeling like the idea was "not respectful at all".

There were some positive reactions to the hologram from fans, with one writing, 'Personally I don't see what all the fuss with the hologram was about, it looked fine...'.

'An Evening with Whitney Houston: The Hologram Tour' will begin on 25th February 2020 in Sheffield before embarking on a UK tour ending in London on 10th March 2020.

What are your thoughts on the Whitney Houston Hologram Tour? Will you be buying tickets?

