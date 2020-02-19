R&B fans can't cope with the epic throwback ‘Lovers and Friends’ festival line-up

19 February 2020, 14:40

R&B fans are shocked by the 'Lovers and Friends' line-up
R&B fans are shocked by the 'Lovers and Friends' line-up. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Fans are stunned over the "noughties meets newbies" festival line-up. Iconic R& B artists such as Usher, TLC and Lauryn Hill are set to perform.

If you're a fan of noughties R&B, then you will surely be impressed with this line-up. Headliners from Lauryn Hill, Usher to TLC performing alongside the hottest newcomers in the R&B and Hip-Hop scene.

Hip-Hop fans left shocked after list of famous rappers' real ages goes viral

Goldenvoice unveiled the Lovers & Friends Festival, which blends nostalgic throwback R&B and hip-hop artist.

The festival is taking place for May 9 inside Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

Headlining acts such as Ms. Lauryn Hill, Ludacris, TLC, Lil' Jon and Usher are set to take to the stage and bring back high school feels.

However, there is a great balance with rising stars within hip-hop & R&B like Saweetie, Megan Thee Stallion, and Summer Walker.

Fans were left shocked after being the entire line-up after Snoop Dogg posted the poster on his IG account.

One fan wrote "THIS IS ONE OF THE GREATEST CONCERT LINEUPS I HAVE EVER SEEN!!!!! WTF" while another wrote "This screams high school days". See other reactions below.

Fans react to the festival line-up on Instagram
Fans react to the festival line-up on Instagram. Picture: Instagram
Fans from overseas wish to be at the festival after seeing the line-up
Fans from overseas wish to be at the festival after seeing the line-up. Picture: Instagram

On Thursday (Feb. 20) Pre-sale tickets will be available starting with the general public having their shot on Friday (Feb. 21) at 10 a.m. PT.

