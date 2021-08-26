POLL: Which R&B singer had the best debut single?

26 August 2021, 15:31

Which R&B singer had the best debut single?
Which R&B singer had the best debut single? Picture: Getty

Which R&B singer really had the best debut single, take this poll and have your pick!

Real music lovers know that R&B music now can't compare to how it used to be.

Back in the days where Destiny's Child gave us "Bootylicious" and Chris Brown was delivering consistent dance routines.

But, which artist's debut single really impacted R&B the most? Were you 'Crazy in Love' with Bey, mesmerised by Mariah or will you 'Stay' with Ne-Yo?

Take this poll and have your pick of whose debut single was really the best.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The Game defends Lizzo against trolls following her tearful break-down video

The Game defends Lizzo against trolls after she breaks down on Instagram Live
What is the Milk Crate Challenge? Health experts explain dangers of viral video trend

What is the Milk Crate Challenge? Health experts explain dangers of viral video trend
The 'Donda Stem Player' is available for fans to purchase

Kanye West DONDA stem player: What is it, price, where to buy & more

Kanye West

Lil Nas X said Tony Hawk was 'Tweaking'

Lil Nas X 'Nah he tweakin' Tony Hawk Instagram comment explained

Trending

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott labelled 'out of touch' after gifting Stormi yellow school bus

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott labelled 'out of touch' after gifting Stormi yellow school bus

Kylie Jenner

Kanye West 'DONDA' Solider Field listening event: Location, tickets, date, time & more

Kanye West 'DONDA' album Soldier Field listening event: Location, tickets, date, time & more

Kanye West

Why did Kanye West legally file to change his name to Ye?

Why did Kanye West legally file to change his name to Ye?

Kanye West

Teyana and Iman family show will air on E!

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert's reality show: release date, how to watch & more
MyyStar is set to rival OnlyFans

What is Tyga's new platform 'Myystar'? Is it similar to OnlyFans?