When is Too Hot To Handle released on Netflix?

When is Too Hot To Handle released on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Here's everything you need to know about Season 2 of the dating show.

After taking lockdown one by storm last year, Netflix's viral dating show Too Hot To Handle is coming back for a second season.

Get ready for more romance and more drama as a brand new batch of singletons from all over the world land on a tropical island to form connections and find love - without any sexual contact.

In the first season, there was a brand prize of $100,000 up for grabs at the end if all couples followed the rules. But for every couple that got their freak on, their prize money took a cut. As you can imagine, drama ensued.

So, ready for more? Good, because Season 2 of Too Hot To Handle is just around the corner.

When is Too Hot To Handle Season 2 out on Netflix?

The new season of Too Hot To Handle will be premiering on Netflix on Wednesday 23rd June, 2021.

The first drop will include four episodes of the new season, while the remaining six episodes will be released on Wednesday 30th June.

Who are the contestants on Too Hot To Handle Season 2?

This season is kicking off with ten contestants from all over the globe:

Cam Holmes, 24 - South Wales

Carly Lawrence, 24 - Toronto

Chase de Moor, 24 - Arizona

Emily Miller, 27 - London

Kayla Jean, 26 - Florida

Larissa Townson, 28 - Auckland

Marvin Anthony, 26 - Paris

Melinda Melrose, 28 - New York City

Nathan Webb, 27 - Texas

Peter Vigilante, 21 - New York City