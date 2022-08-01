What happened to Lil Durk? The pyrotechnic incident explained

Lil Durk was injured with a pyrotechnic whilst he was performing at Lollapalooza.

Lil Durk was injured in his eye during a performance at Lollapalooza this weekend in Chicago (July 30th).

The rapper was midway through performing his verse on the song 'Back In Blood', when he walked into a pyrotechnic cannon which then blasted two explosive blasts of smoke into his face.

Durk has now updated fans on his recovery and was treated in hospital for his injury.

Lil Durk: 13 facts you need to know about 'Laugh Now Cry Later' rapper Lil Durk

Lil Durk was performing at Lollapalooza when he was injured. Picture: Getty Images

What injured Lil Durk?

Lil Durk was injured as a highly-pressurised smoke cannon exploded in his face. In a video obtained by onlookers, he appears to stumble back in shock and held his face in his hands as staff rushed to his side.

He managed to finish his performance after a brief pause and said to the crowd: "F**** it, no more smoke, let's do it."

Durk has now updated fans on his recovery, and posted a photo of himself in hospital with an eye patch.

Lil Durk is now wearing an eyepatch due to the injury. Picture: Instagram

"Imma take a break [and] focus on my health. I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all", he wrote.

It isn't clear whether the rapper plans to cancel any of his upcoming tour dates, and Durk is scheduled to perform a headline show in a little under two weeks, before kicking off his tour in mid-September.

What is a pyrotechnic?

A pyrotechnic is a pressurised firework which is used for dramatic effect. It is typically a safer way to produce fire or smoke and can be used in a closer proximity to people as it produces very low debris from it.

They are typically used in concerts and events to add oomph for a performance. However, fires can break out if they are used incorrectly, and various artists have suffered injuries due to them.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA