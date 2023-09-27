Watch back Capital XTRA Upfront Live with Lucozade Zero 2023

On Air Now
27 September 2023, 08:04
Capital XTRA Upfront Live with Lucozade 2023 was a night to remember thanks to Strandz, Debbie, NSG and Davido!
Capital XTRA Upfront Live with Lucozade took place on September 26 at KOKO in Camden - and it was full of vibes!
We were blessed with performances from the likes of Strandz, Debbie, NSG & Davido, with the stars performing a string of their biggest hits.
Scroll below to see some of the best performance video moments from the evening...
Davido - Feel / Unavailable (Live from Capital XTRA Upfront 2023)
NSG - Nella Rose (Live from Capital XTRA Upfront 2023)
If you missed out, you can head to Global Player to watch back all of the performance videos.
