Watch Back Capital XTRA Upfront Live with Lucozade Zero 2023

27 September 2023, 08:04

Watch back Capital XTRA Upfront Live with Lucozade Zero 2023
Watch back Capital XTRA Upfront Live with Lucozade Zero 2023. Picture: Global
Capital XTRA Upfront Live with Lucozade 2023 was a night to remember thanks to Strandz, Debbie, NSG and Davido!

Capital XTRA Upfront Live with Lucozade took place on September 26 at KOKO in Camden - and it was full of vibes!

We were blessed with performances from the likes of Strandz, Debbie, NSG & Davido, with the stars performing a string of their biggest hits.

Scroll below to see some of the best performance video moments from the evening...

Capital XTRA Upfront Live with Lucozade Zero took place in KOKO
Capital XTRA Upfront Live with Lucozade Zero took place in KOKO. Picture: Global

Davido - 'Feel' / 'Unavailable'

Davido - Feel / Unavailable (Live from Capital XTRA Upfront 2023)

NSG - 'Nella Rose'

NSG - Nella Rose (Live from Capital XTRA Upfront 2023)

If you missed out, you can head to Global Player to watch back all of the performance videos.

