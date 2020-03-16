Waka Flocka Flame dragged for "toxic" comments about "real men" over viral Flip The Switch challenge

Waka Flocka Flame slams the FlipTheSwitch challenge. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper Waka Flocka has been slammed after suggesting "real men" do not partake in "feminine" Flip The Switch challenges.

Drake's "Nonstop" has resurfaced into the popular domain after the viral TikTok "Flip the Switch Challenge" takes over social media.

However, the fun, lighthearted challenge has been heavily criticised by Waka Flocka Flame. The 33-year-old rapper claimed that he will never "act" or "dress" like a female for a challenge.

On Sunday (Mar 15) Flocka took to to Instagram and let his followers know his views on the 'Flip The Switch challenge'.

"Never will I act or dress like a female," Waka captioned an Instagram post. "This flip the switch challenge making me realize a lot."

"Not for promo. Not for comedy and damn sure not for a f**king challenge. Where’s the be a real man challenge it’s like being feminine a wave please stay [WOKE]."

An example of many of the challenges, display two people, one male, one female standing in a mirror near a light switch.

When Drake raps "I just hit the switch," the male and female change clothes and switch to be each other.

Many fans took offence to Waka's views, labelling him "toxic" and "homophobic" as the challenge can be considered to be going against traditional masculinity ideas.

One fan wrote "Toxic masculinity is at an all time high. Waka Flocka slammed men for dressing in women’s clothing for comedy by participating in the Flip The Switch challenge with their girlfriends."

See other reactions to Flocka's views below.

